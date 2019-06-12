The city of Charleston on Wednesday morning activated its Public Safety Operation Center in anticipation of potentially dangerous stormy conditions and flash flooding.
Ahead of anticipated widespread showers and thunderstorms expected to deluge the region, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for southeast South Carolina, which is expected to remain in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday and includes the tri-county area in addition to Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties.
Even before daybreak, roughly an inch of rain had fallen across portions of the region since late Tuesday.
All of this rain — and, mostly likely, lots of it — is largely the result of a low-pressure system traveling northeast along the coast, according to the service, which could yield up to 5 inches of rainfall across the Lowcountry, with localized amounts perhaps surpassing 6 inches. Runoff and flash flooding are also possible despite conditions largely expected to remain in place in many areas, forecasters said.
Elsewhere, as much as 4 to 9 inches of rainfall fell on parts of Bluffton on Tuesday and through early Wednesday.
Meanwhile, although Wednesday morning's high tide near Charleston Harbor, which was around 4:30 a.m., did not reach flood stage, excessive rainfall through the afternoon could produce flooding in lowlying areas.
“As always, the safety of our citizens is job one," Shannon Scaff, Charleston Emergency Management director, said in a statement. "We urge everyone to stay tuned to local media for the latest weather forecast, and to exercise caution when on the roads.”
Ahead of possible flooding in lowlying areas, city stormwater and Parks Department crews are monitoring water levels and Colonial and Dotterer lakes.
Current city of Charleston road closures (as of noon Wednesday)
- North Market Street, between Meeting and East Bay streets
- South Market Street, between Meeting and East Bay streets
- Laurens Street at the intersection of Washington Street
- Vanderhorst Street, between Rutledge Avenue and Smith Street
- Ashley Avenue, between Fishburne and Race streets
The city has also advised that the following areas and intersections could be affected, perhaps rendered impassable, should serious flooding occur
- Lockwood Boulevard and Broad Street
- Calhoun Street between Courtenay Drive and Pitt Street
- Hagood Avenue and Fishburne Street
- Highway 61 exit ramp from Ashley River Bridge to Saint Andrews Boulevard
- Ashley River Bridge exit ramp onto Lockwood Drive
- Connector from Lockwood Drive to Calhoun Street at the base of the James Island Connector
- President Street between Bogard Street and Nunan Street
- Huger Street and King Street
Keep checking postandcourier.com for updated information related to closings and conditions.