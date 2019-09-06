COLUMBIA — All residents who left South Carolina's coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian can return home Friday, a day after the storm passed by without causing the devastation initially feared.

Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the remaining evacuation orders for Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown and Horry counties at 10 a.m., allowing everyone who followed orders in effect since noon Monday to come back.

Residents along the state's southern coastline in Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties could return starting 3 p.m. Thursday.

But the governor cautioned that returning residents could face blocked roads, detours and lengthy travel times. Local authorities are in charge of which roads are open.

While Charleston dodged forecasts for a potential record-high tidal surge, Dorian still left a mess, flooding roads and downing power lines, traffic signals and trees with wind gusts of up to hurricane-force 80 mph. There were 252,000 power outages at 1 p.m. Thursday, as the storm was still off Charleston County's shores.

Fortunately, unlike hurricanes impacting South Carolina over the last few years, Dorian caused no deaths in the Palmetto State.

The northern coastline bore the brunt of the storm for South Carolina, including two tornadoes that spun off Thursday in Horry County and rainfall of up to 15 inches. The Waccamaw River at Conway isn't expected to crest until early Saturday, and major flooding could continue along its banks through next week.

An estimated 441,000 people, or roughly half of those under evacuation orders, actually left the coast ahead of Dorian's arrival to South Carolina's shores. It was the third time in four years that Charleston-area residents were told to flee a hurricane.

Sign up for our new Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

McMaster issued his orders — covering all of Beaufort and Charleston counties and parts of the rest of the coastal counties — on Sunday as Dorian pounded the Bahamas with Category 5 winds of up to 185 mph, killing at least 30 people.

But the hurricane lost some of its power after stalling over the Caribbean nation for a day and a half, then took a more eastward path that kept it offshore of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Dorian howled over North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Friday as a weakened Category 1 hurricane. Its center officially made landfall at Cape Hatteras, midway along North Carolina’s remote, 200-mile long chain of barrier islands, and continued to move northeast at 14 mph.