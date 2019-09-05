Wednesday morning before Hurricane Dorian sent rain, wind and debris up the South Carolina coast, many area restaurants and bars were planning to remain open through the storm.

However, that quickly changed in the afternoon, when Dorian was upgraded to a Category 3 and the skies turned an eerie shade of reddish gray. Only a handful ended up staying open Wednesday night, with many closing by 8 p.m. or earlier. 

Thursday afternoon, many of those same bars were assessing if they would be able to open for the evening. With tree limbs littering the streets and the evacuation still in order, some bars are playing it safe. 

But these are the ones that, as of now, plan on being open. 

  • A.C.'s Bar and Grill (downtown) 
  • Art's Bar and Grill (Mt. Pleasant) 
  • Big Gun (downtown)
  • Blue's Local Grill (West Ashley)
  • Burns Alley Tavern (downtown)
  • Carolina Ale House (Summerville)
  • Domino Lounge (North Charleston) cash only
  • Ireland's Own (West Ashley) 
  • Jaegurhaus Pub (West Ashley) 
  • LG's By the Creek (Hanahan) 
  • Lowlife (Folly)
  • Mueller's Pub (West Ashley)
  • O'Brion's Pub & Grille (Mt. Pleasant)
  • Palace Hotel (downtown)
  • Pier 41 (Mt. Pleasant)
  • Proof (downtown)
  • Rec Room (downtown)
  • Ridgeville Roadhouse (Ridgeville)
  • Sapphire's Sports Bar & Grill (Goose Creek)
  • Stones Throw Tavern (West Ashley)
  • Tin Roof (West Ashley)
  • Uptown Social (downtown)  
  • Voodoo (West Ashley) 

This list will be updated as more openings are announced.

Kalyn Oyer

