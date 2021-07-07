Georgetown, Myrtle Beach brace for strong winds, flood possibilities from Tropical Storm Elsa

MYRTLE BEACH — Tropical Storm Elsa plans to soak the East Coast the night of July 7 into July 8, and county officials in Horry and Georgetown counties are bracing for wind gusts expected to reach 35 mph.

Tropical Storm Elsa, located just southwest of Cedar Key, Fla., the morning of July 7, now had winds of 65 mph, which were expected to diminish as Elsa danced up the eastern seaboard.

Georgetown County Emergency Management Director Brandon Ellis said the county is expecting heavy rainfall and gusty winds that have potential to reach tropical storm strength.

"The potential for tornadoes is always present with any tropical system, as well as those after effects, which are the dangerous marine conditions," Ellis said. "We'll still see an increased risk for rip currents and things of that nature throughout the day Friday based off the current forecast."

County Spokesperson Jackie Broach said county offices will still be open July 8 but that officials will still be keeping a close eye out for any issues.

“We don't have plans right now to active the (emergency operations center) and I don't see that changing unless there is a significant change in the forecast," Broach said.

Any concerned residents should visit the county's emergency management page, Broach said, as well as the state emergency management website. Broach also suggested not waiting until a larger storm hits to put together an at-home emergency kit.

"Make sure your emergency kits are ready now rather than waiting until we're staring down the eye of something that might be much bigger and scarier than the one that's headed here now," Broach said the morning of July 7.

Heavy rain across the coastal Carolinas may produce isolated flash and urban flooding tonight through Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Sign up for our free Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

Isolated tornadoes are also possible tonight into Thursday.

Dangerous swells will result in a high rip current risk in the ocean.

River levels on the Waccamaw have been low all year, and impacts from Elsa are not expected to swell the river above eight feet — well below the 11-foot flood stage.

Myrtle Beach does not have any plans to close down its offices July 8, city Spokesperson Mark Kruea said.

“Realistically, we'll keep an eye on 11 a.m. and mid-afternoon (weather update) and certainly can change our minds if necessary,” Kruea said. “But I think it'll be operations as usual at this point.”

For those looking for information regarding hurricane preparedness, both Myrtle Beach and Horry County have information on their websites. The city of Myrtle Beach asks residents to be aware of their evacuation zone, by using this map from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

“Horry County Emergency Management is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa and we encourage everyone to stay up-to-date on the forecast,” Spokesperson Thomas Bell said.

Bell added the county does not have plans to active its emergency operations at this time as the storm is expected to be minor.