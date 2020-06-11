For those new to hurricane season, your neighbors, emergency officials say: Plan ahead

As South Carolina's population continues to grow, coastal communities are seeing that population spike, too. Moving to the coast may mean there's an unfamiliarity with hurricane warnings and evacuation routes.

For those who see evacuation route signs along certain highways for the first time, knowing what to do and being properly prepared may seem overwhelming.

Emergency management leaders at the municipal, county and state levels urge residents to get organized and have a plan ready. There's many resources available, from websites to apps.

South Carolina's hurricane season began June 1 and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is projecting more tropical storms and hurricanes — especially stronger Category 3 storms — than usual.

Mark Wilbert, Charleston's chief resilience officer, said that with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, having a plan is key.

"Know your evacuation routes and know what zone you're in," Wilbert said. "If you can find a place to go to with loved ones, family members, friends, have those plans in place ahead of time."

To find out how prone you are to hurricane surge flooding, go to the State Emergency Management Division's website: www.scemd.org/prepare/know-your-zone

Local, county and state emergency directors advise having important documents — drivers license, passport, birth certificate, social security card, deeds to properties, marriage certificates, home insurance, car insurance, copies of checkbooks, banking information, advanced medical directives, copies of prescriptions, hard copies of important photos — in one bag and make sure it is with you when you leave your home. Your bag should have at least three days worth of clothes.

"Make sure people know where you're going and what your plans are," Wilbert said. "Someone else needs to know your plan."

Additionally, Charleston County Emergency Management Director Jason Patno said people should make sure their windows are covered and to bring in any outdoor furniture that isn't secured.

"Don't use the past as an indicator of this year," Patno said. "We've had several close calls the last few years and that's no guarantee we'll have the same experience."

Patno said people should make sure they understand what is and isn't covered by their homeowners or rental insurance policies. He also said people should take pictures of serial numbers of their television, refrigerator, washing machine, dryer and other bulky items.

Having cash is important, too, but not large amounts. After significant weather, power could be out for some time, meaning banks might not be open and debit or credit cards may not work either.

Charleston County's hurricane resource guide is available at: www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/emergency-management/hurricane.php#hpg

For Charleston area residents who have weathered storms in the past, preparation is key.

Virginia Willis has lived in the Charleston area since 1970. As a pharmacist, Willis said people should make sure they have stock of medications they'll need, and to do that before storms pop up on weather radars.

"Once a storm is forecast, everyone calls in their refills at once and the area pharmacies' resources will be stressed," Willis said.

Willis' pre-hurricane routine starts in May with paring down what she has in the freezer and making sure she has canned sodas, bottled water, pet food, batteries, granola bars and propane for the grill.

Post-hurricane cleanup is also something people should be prepared for, Willis said. That means making sure the cars are full of gas so that when power goes out there's a break from the heat and a way to recharge cellphones.

Irving Rosenfeld has lived on James Island since 1985. He left the area for Hurricane Hugo and thinks he returned too soon.

"A few days after Hugo, the area was still like a war zone," Rosenfeld said. "(I) did not have any utilities for a few weeks."

Rosenfeld said people should be prepared to stay away for a few weeks: make sure you're luggage is out.

"If you think not going out during a pandemic is bad, wait until you do not evacuate for a strong hurricane, such as Hugo. There is no 'out' to go to after," Rosenfeld said. "After I returned from Hugo, it was a week before a restaurant was able to open, and that was Waffle House."

If there isn't an evacuation order from the governor, weather could still be bad enough to knock down trees and leave the coast without power for a few days or a week. Rosenfeld recommends filling the bathtub with water so you can still flush the toilet. Also make sure you have a battery operated radio, batteries and flashlights.

Rosenfeld recommended canned foods like beans, chili, salmon, sardines, nuts and cereals.