For 6 years, named storms have formed before hurricane season. Should the season expand?

Before the National Hurricane Center released its prediction for this year's hurricane season, Tropical Storm Arthur arrived. Tropical Storm Bertha wasn't far behind.

Arthur was officially named on May 16 as it chugged unevenly in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina, eventually dropping a half foot of rain over North Carolina's Outer Banks. Bertha was named as its rains were already falling on Charleston and causing some minor flash flooding just 11 days later.

For the past six years, at least one named cyclone has formed in the Atlantic Basin before June 1, the official start of hurricane season. As Arthur swirled into being, sea surface temperatures in parts of the tropics were warmer than normal; those temperatures led several pre-season forecasters to project an above-normal season already.

Hurricanes need warm oceans to form, and scientists project those waters will only get hotter, on average, as climate change continues. That trend begs the question: should hurricane season start earlier?

For now, many scientists and emergency managers are saying it's probably not necessary.

First, several hurricane watchers pointed out that many of the storms that pop up early in the season are sub-tropical. Four of the seven named storms that have arrived before June in recent years were that weak, said Phil Klotzbach, a researcher at Colorado State University's Tropical Meteorology Project.

He said better microwave sensing of storms is allowing forecasters to catch these low-level tempests more easily.

"Since these storms typically don't become hurricanes, do we want to increase the season length to capture these weak, generally short-lived storms?" Klotzbach said.

He added that no out-of-season hurricane on record since 1851 had actually made landfall on the continental United States.

Jim Kossin, a climate scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said there's evidence that tropical activity is covering a longer timespan, but it's still not clear if that's due to natural variability or human-caused climate change.

"There have always been storms that occasionally form outside of the June to November official season, and there certainly have been quite a few lately, but it's not clear that the official season should be expanded," Kossin said.

Kossin's work on climate change and tropical weather has pointed to other trends — signs that hurricanes are stalling, potentially ravaging areas for longer periods, and a weakening of the wind shear that helps protect South Carolina from oncoming storms.

From the perspective of the S.C. Emergency Management Division, which coordinates South Carolina's storm response, it wouldn't make a difference either way if the beginning of the season moved up.

"We don’t necessarily think it would help us to plan or message better, since we plan for hurricanes year-round at SCEMD," spokesman Derrec Becker said. "A tropical storm doesn’t affect us more in May than it does in June."

Becker also said that lengthening the season could complicate awareness efforts of spring flooding or tornadoes, which also affect the Southeast.

The National Hurricane Center, the country's premier forecasting agency for tropical weather, "is weighing the potential advantages and disadvantages of changing the official start date of the Atlantic hurricane season," spokesman Dennis Feltgen said.

Arthur may not be a harbinger of an earlier hurricane season in years to come, but climate researcher Brian McNoldy, of the University of Miami, pointed out another anomalous aspect to the storm on Twitter.

It's the fourth time a storm named Arthur has swept the easternmost edge of North Carolina (storm names are recycled every six years if the cyclone doesn't cause huge amounts of damage).

Other storms named Arthur dealt out similar glancing blows to the Outer Banks in 2014, 2002 and 1996.