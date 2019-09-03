As Folly Beach residents prepare for 6 to 10 inches of rainfall and a storm surge of up to 7 feet, officials will begin blocking incoming traffic from the island at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Homeowners and residents can bypass the checkpoint at Bowen's Island Road with two forms of identification and proof of their residency or ownership. Property managers, realtors and brokers must show their city of Folly Beach business license, as well as proof of their state licenses.
Local business employees will need red or yellow city-issued re-entry passes, as well as employee credentials. Since a state of emergency has been declared, city officials will not issue any new passes.
Emergency service personnel won't respond to calls once winds reach 40 mph, according to the city, and can't perform water rescues under current conditions.
Public Safety is still offering up to 10 sandbags to any Folly Beach resident who comes to the parking lot on West Erie. Citizens must bring their own shovels.
All Charleston County parks, including the pier, are closed until further notice.
Residents can call the Citizen Information Line at 843-588-7006 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for more information, or register for Folly Beach's emergency notification system online.