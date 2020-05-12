First named storm of 2020 could develop in Atlantic, but won't hit Charleston

Meteorologists say the Atlantic could see its first tropical storm of the year in the coming days as a low-pressure area northwest of the Bahamas could develop over the weekend.

The low-pressure area has a 50 percent chance of becoming a subtropical cyclone, according to the National Hurricane Center, and would be named Arthur.

It would be the sixth year in a row that the first tropical storm came before the June 1 start to hurricane season.

"I would categorize it as somewhat unusual, but not unprecedented," National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Rowley said in Charleston. "It's not something you would expect every year."

Even if the system does become a tropical storm, Rowley said he didn't expect the Lowcountry to see much rain or wind.

"Odds are that it's going to track off toward the northeast," Rowley said. "Right now, it looks like the direct impacts are going to remain off the coast."

Waters may be rough, he said, but temperatures should rise to the mid-80s over the weekend and could reach the 90s by Monday. Humidity is expected to remain low.