When Jack Parrish first flew in the hurricane hunter aircraft, the meteorologist would stick his head out the window to guess how strong the winds were at the surface below.
That was forecasting 30 years ago.
This year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's hurricane specialists will know how strong the winds are around the whirling fury that is the eye wall of a powerful tropical cyclone.
Parrish will create and transmit videos of the funnel — similar to the loops of a rain storm moving on a weather radar.
Except these images will be in 3D.
He'll be showing the complete cyclone funnel, right down to the ocean surface. Because rain gets pushed by the wind, the swirl of the rain will indicate the speed of the wind.
That's a key advance in getting a better bead on rapid intensification of the storms, which is the occurrence the computer models have the most trouble predicting. In certain circumstances, storms tend to get stronger and deadlier as they near land.
Being able to predict it could be a lifesaver.
Parrish's tools will be a pair of Doppler radar units mounted at angles to each other, able to record rain signatures up and down as well as back and forth.
He likes to compare his job to a cake judge, because a hurricane is a series of layers of different-speed winds that rise like a cake, he said.
"Is it a good-looking wedding cake or a tilted-over wedding cake," he said. "The better looking the cake the more likely it is to intensify rapidly."
Rapidly intensifying storms remain one of the most difficult things to predict with hurricanes, nearly a decade after the hurricane center launched a 10-year forecast improvement program hoping to do that. In 2016, a number of intensifying storms gave them enough data to work with.
But last year, Hurricane Michael still caught forecasters off guard when it roared from a Category 2 to a Category 5 storm with 160 mph winds less than a day before it smacked into and leveled Mexico Beach, Fla.
In 2017, the models correctly forecast only six of 39 instances where storms intensified or lost power rapidly.
Now forecasters can do better. The Dopplers cost $3.5 million per set, including the in-house work at the Aircraft Operations Center in Lakeland, Fla, according to NOAA.