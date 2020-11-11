Eta upgraded to hurricane, but SC should only see minimal impacts

Eta, currently off the southwest coast of Florida, has been upgraded to a hurricane, but forecasters say South Carolina won't see much of an impact.

The Category 1 storm was located about 170 miles southwest of Tampa at 7 a.m. Wednesday. It's shifting northeast and is projected to move inland over northern Florida on Thursday, then into the Atlantic Ocean late Thursday or early Friday.

Forecasters say Eta will be significantly weakened by the time it reaches the Atlantic.

The main impact in South Carolina will be heavy rainfall, mostly in the Charleston area. Wednesday and Thursday have the highest chances of rain, said Jonathan Lamb, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Charleston.

It should start drying out by Friday, Lamb said.

The rain is indirectly related to Hurricane Eta, a byproduct of the increased tropical moisture in the region.

