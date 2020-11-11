You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Eta upgraded to hurricane, but SC should only see minimal impacts

  • Updated
Hurricane Eta map

National Hurricane Center/Provided

Eta, currently off the southwest coast of Florida, has been upgraded to a hurricane, but forecasters say South Carolina won't see much of an impact.

The Category 1 storm was located about 170 miles southwest of Tampa at 7 a.m. Wednesday. It's shifting northeast and is projected to move inland over northern Florida on Thursday, then into the Atlantic Ocean late Thursday or early Friday.

Forecasters say Eta will be significantly weakened by the time it reaches the Atlantic. 

The main impact in South Carolina will be heavy rainfall, mostly in the Charleston area. Wednesday and Thursday have the highest chances of rain, said Jonathan Lamb, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Charleston.

It should start drying out by Friday, Lamb said.

The rain is indirectly related to Hurricane Eta, a byproduct of the increased tropical moisture in the region. 

Please check back for updates.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News