Eta downgraded to tropical storm, SC should only see minimal impacts

Eta, currently off the southwest coast of Florida, is expected to make landfall Thursday, but forecasters say South Carolina won't see much of an impact.

As of the National Hurricane Center's 7 p.m. update Wednesday, Eta was downgraded to tropical storm status.

The storm was 45 miles west of Tampa, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, the Hurricane Center said. Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 115 miles from the center and Eta was moving north at 12 mph.

"On the forecast track, the center of Eta will move closer to but just offshore of the west-central coast of Florida (Wednesday night), and move inland over the northern portion of the Florida peninsula on Thursday," the Hurricane Center said. "Eta is expected to move northeastward into the western Atlantic late Thursday and early Friday."

Eta made landfall on the Nicaraguan coast as a Category 4 hurricane on Nov. 3, according to the Hurricane Center. It was the 28th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season. Winds decreased in the following days but the storm briefly intensified back to Category 1 strength before wind speeds dropped down again Wednesday, the Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters noted that the storm would move over progressively cooler water Wednesday night and into early Thursday. The cooler waters as well as landfall are expected to further weaken Eta.

Forecasters expect the storm to dissipate in about three days.

The main impact in South Carolina will be heavy rainfall, mostly in the Charleston area. Wednesday and Thursday have the highest chances of rain, said Jonathan Lamb, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Charleston.

It should start drying out by Friday, Lamb said.

The rain is indirectly related to Tropical Storm Eta, a byproduct of the increased tropical moisture in the region.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.