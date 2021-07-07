Elsa's winds, rain forecast to reach Lowcountry overnight

Tropical Storm Elsa edged closer to South Carolina on July 7 as it crossed through Georgia with strong winds and heavy rains. With the storm aiming for the Midlands, its outer bands would reach the Lowcountry after midnight July 8, forecasters said.

Tropical depression conditions were expected along the South Carolina coast and in the Charleston area, bringing heavy rainfall, some tropical storm-force winds and potential flash flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 p.m., the system was forecast to be a tropical depression when it hits the Lowcountry.

A tropical storm warning was in place at 5 p.m. from the mouth of the St. Marys River in Georgia to Little River Inlet at the S.C. state line with North Carolina, including all Lowcountry coastal counties and Berkeley County.

The National Weather Service’s Charleston Office said tropical storm-force winds from Elsa could reach the Lowcountry between midnight and 4 a.m. July 8, but 40- to 45-mph wind gusts could arrive earlier within outer bands.

A tornado watch was issued for the region based on concerns of isolated tornadoes. The watch is valid until 5 a.m. July 8.

Elsa is forecast to bring heavy rains to the region and potential flash floods. Rainfall totals could range from 2 to 4 inches, with localized higher amounts.

As of 5 p.m., the Hurricane Center said the center of the storm was in southern Georgia moving north at 14 mph. Maximum winds continued to decrease in the afternoon from 50 mph to 45 mph, with the storm expected to continue to weaken as it moves over land.

Heavy rainfall during the storm could lead to potential flooding in the Charleston area, according to the Weather Service.

Driving conditions could become dangerous in low-lying areas with poor drainage and susceptible to flooding. People should prepare for potential road and bridge closures.

“Use common sense tonight,” said Jonathan Lamb, a Weather Service meteorologist. “If there’s water on the road, don’t drive through it. Even if you know the street pretty well and the water doesn’t look that deep, there may not be any road beneath the water."

Coastal areas will receive some of the strongest winds from the storm, which could potentially be 45 mph or greater, Lamb said. Sustained winds should hover around 20 to 25 mph, he said.

“It’s going to be pretty treacherous down at the beaches and on the coast today and tomorrow,” Lamb said. “We do have a high risk of rip currents. Boaters should not venture out tonight and tomorrow.”

The S.C. Emergency Management Division recommends bringing in lawn furniture and other loose objects, such as garbage cans, before the storm. Emergency Management also said residents who live in mobile homes or in low-lying areas prone to flooding may need to consider staying elsewhere during the storm.

Officials are opening the Charleston area's emergency operations center and will also monitor the storm throughout the evening, a city spokesman wrote. The Charleston fire and police departments are also prepared for any emergencies that arise.

Stormwater officials have deployed pumps to help alleviate any flooding in low-lying areas. Cleanup crews from the Environmental Services and the Parks departments are on standby, the spokesperson wrote.

Richland and Lexington counties were expected to see up to 3 inches of heavy rain across the region, according to the weather service.

That won’t be nearly enough precipitation to push the Broad, Congaree or Saluda rivers near flood stage, and Dominion Energy has no plans to lower levels at its Lake Murray Dam, a company spokesman said July 7.

Forecasters caution that some roads may be blocked due to fallen tree limbs, as wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph into the morning of July 8 in central South Carolina, John Quagliarello, a weather service meteorologist, said.

As Elsa passes over the central part of South Carolina, areas in eastern Richland County could see isolated tornadoes as well, Quagliarello said.

Tropical tornadoes are typically weak and may occur with little to no warning, according to the weather service.

Once it reaches the open Atlantic, the storm is further expected to move to the northeast, off the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts, according to the Hurricane Center.

Adam Benson in Columbia contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.