Elsa heads for Florida after ripping through Cuba; Lowcountry may be in storm's path

Tropical Storm Elsa

Tropical Storm Elsa raked western Cuba and was heading to the Florida peninsula on July 6. National Hurricane Center/Provided

Tropical Storm Elsa swept through rural western Cuba, leaving behind debris and flooding, before entering the Florida Straits on July 6 en route to Florida and, eventually, the Carolinas.

The National Hurricane Center said Elsa was crossing the Florida Straits July 6 with maximum winds of nearly 60 mph and would climb Florida's west coast before making landfall north of Tampa sometime later in the day.

Elsa was moving to the north-northwest at just over 10 mph. Tropical-storm-force wind gusts had reached the lower and middle Florida Keys early July 6.

After coming ashore and moving up Florida and Georgia, the storm, probably downgraded to a tropical depression by then, was expected to reach the Lowcountry on July 7 and cause problems through the morning of July 8.

Once it reaches the open Atlantic, the storm is expected to speed up and move to the northeast off the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts, the Hurricane Center said.

The National Weather Service in Charleston said there is a threat for the heavy rains and flash flooding. Rainfall totals could range from 3 inches to 5 inches, with localized amounts in over 8 inches. "Isolated tornadoes and waterspouts are possible," the weather service said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

