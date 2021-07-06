Elsa forecast to reach Lowcountry July 8 with heavy rains, some flooding

Elsa blossomed into a weak hurricane as it neared the west Florida coast, where it was expected to make landfall and rapidly weaken to a tropical storm on July 6 before crossing into Georgia and then passing over the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Forecasters said by the time the storm's eye reaches the Lowcountry early July 8, it could devolve further to a tropical depression, but most likely would still have tropical storm-force winds at times. A tropical storm watch was in place south of the South Santee River and into Georgia.

The National Weather Service's Charleston Office said outer bands from Elsa could reach the Lowcountry late July 7 and move across the area through the morning of July 8. The storm is forecast to bring rains, heavy at times, to the region.

During that time, there is a threat of flash flooding. Rainfall totals could range from 2 inches to 4 inches, with localized amounts in over 8 inches. "Isolated tornadoes and waterspouts are possible," the Weather Service said.

As of 8 p.m. July 6, the National Hurricane Center said Elsa was off the coast of southwest Florida and moving north at 14 mph with maximum winds of 75 mph, making it a minimal hurricane. The storm was forecast cross into Georgia and then South Carolina.

Tropical storm conditions are possible along the South Carolina coast, according to the Hurricane Center.

Heavy rainfall during the storm could lead to potential flooding in the Charleston area, according to the weather service. The risk of flooding could increase if the storm hits Charleston area at high tide the evening of July 7 and morning of July 8.

Depending on when the storm hits the Lowcountry, driving conditions could become dangerous. People should prepare for potential road and bridge closures. Potential flooding could also impact low-lying areas with poor drainage.

"The storm is forecast to transition to a tropical depression sometime Wednesday night or Thursday when it roughly reaches our area," said Peter Mohlin, a weather service meteorologist. "The center of the storm is forecast to be inland of the Charleston area."

There is a 10 percent to 30 percent chance of tropical storm-force winds in South Carolina, according to the Weather Service. The coastal areas will receive some of the strongest winds, which could potentially be 40 mph or greater.

People should prepare for some downed tree limbs and potential power outages, Mohlin said.

"At its strongest, this is a minimal tropical storm," Mohlin said. "People need to be prepared for heavy rain and winds. At this time, this is not a situation that people would need to prepare for a hurricane."

A tropical storm watch is in place for all coastal counties in the Lowcountry area and Berkeley County.

"Residents who live in mobile homes or in low-lying areas prone to flooding may need to consider staying elsewhere during the storm," it said. "Stay with friends and family as a first option. Go to a motel or hotel, if possible." Emergency shelters will open if necessary.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division recommends bringing in lawn furniture and other loose objects, such as garbage cans before the storm, a spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster wrote in a July 6 news release.

Charleston County Emergency Management officials said they are monitoring the storm and have launched an information line for residents to call for updates on July 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — 843-746-3900.

Dorchester County officials said they were monitoring the tropical system and preparing for a response once the storm passes.

Once it reaches the open Atlantic, the storm is further expected to speed up and move to the northeast off the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts, the Hurricane Center said.

Earlier, the storm crossed rural western Cuba and other Caribbean islands, causing flooding and some mudslides.