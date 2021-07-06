Elsa forecast to reach Lowcountry July 7 as depression with heavy rains

Tropical Storm Elsa moved through the Florida Straits on July 6 en route to Florida and, eventually, the S.C. Lowcountry, where a tropical storm watch was in place south of the South Santee River.

The National Weather Service's Charleston Office said Elsa is expected to reach the Lowcountry on July 7 through the morning of July 8, either as a tropical depression or a minimal tropical storm, bringing rains, heavy at times, to the region.

During that time, there is a threat of flash flooding. Rainfall totals could range from 3 inches to 5 inches, with localized amounts in over 8 inches. "Isolated tornadoes and waterspouts are possible," the weather service said.

As of 2 p.m. on July 6, the National Hurricane Center said Elsa was crossing the Florida Straits north-northwest at 9 mph with maximum winds of nearly 70 mph. The storm is forecast to climb up Florida's west coast and into Georgia before it reaching the Carolinas.

Heavy rainfall during the storm could lead to potential flooding in the Charleston area, according to the weather service. The risk of flooding could increase if the storm hits Charleston area at high tide the evening of July 7.

Depending on when the storm hits the Lowcountry, driving conditions could become dangerous. People should prepare for potential road and bridge closures. Potential flooding could also impact low-lying areas with poor drainage.

"The storm is forecast to transition to a tropical depression sometime Wednesday night or Thursday when it roughly reaches our area," Peter Mohlin, a weather service meteorologist, said. "The center of the storm is forecast to be inland of the Charleston area."

There is a 10 percent to 30 percent chance of tropical storm-force winds in South Carolina, according to the weather service. The coastal areas will receive some of the strongest winds, which could potentially be 40 mph or greater.

People should prepare for some downed tree limbs and potential power outages, Mohlin said.

Sign up for our new Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

"At its strongest, this is a minimal tropical storm," Mohlin said. "People need to be prepared for heavy rain and winds. At this time, this is not a situation that people would need to prepare for a hurricane."

A tropical storm watch is in place from the mouth of the St. Marys River that separates Florida and Georgia to the South Santee River.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division recommends people bring in lawn furniture and other loose objects, such as garbage cans before the storm, Gov. a spokesperson for Gov. Henry McMaster wrote in a July 6 press release.

"Residents who live in mobile homes or in low lying areas prone to flooding may need to consider staying elsewhere during the storm," the spokesperson wrote. "Stay with friends and family as a first option. Go to a motel or hotel, if possible." Emergency shelters will open if necessary, according to the press release.

Charleston County emergency management officials said they are monitoring the storm and have launched an information line for residents to call for updates on July 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — 843-746-3900.

Dorchester County officials said they were monitoring the tropical system and preparing for a response once the storm passes.

Once it reaches the open Atlantic, the storm is further expected to speed up and move to the northeast off the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts, the Hurricane Center said.

Earlier, the storm crossed rural western Cuba and other Caribbean islands, causing flooding and some mudslides.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.