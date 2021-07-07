Elsa forecast to reach Lowcountry evening of July 7, heavy rain and force winds

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Florida on the morning July 7 and is forecast to cross northeast into Georgia and the Lowcountry as a tropical depression in the evening.

Tropical depression conditions were expected along the South Carolina coast and in the Charleston area, bringing heavy rainfall, some tropical storm-force winds and potential flash flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m., the system is forecast to be a tropical depression when it hits the Lowcountry, a change from the previous forecast released earlier the morning of July 7.

A tropical storm warning was in place at 11 a.m. from the mouth of the St. Marys River in Georgia to Little River Inlet at the S.C. state line with North Carolina, including all Lowcountry coastal counties and Berkeley County.

The National Weather Service’s Charleston Office said outer bands from Elsa could reach the Lowcountry late July 7. The storm’s center is forecast to reach the Lowcountry early July 8.

Elsa is forecast to bring heavy rains to the region and potential flash floods. Rainfall totals could range from 2 to 4 inches, with localized higher amounts of rain.

As of 11 a.m., the Hurricane Center said the center of the storm was in Taylor County, Florida, moving north at 14 mph with maximum winds of 65 mph. Though the cyclone is predicted to weaken as the storm moves over land during the next 36 hours, according to the Hurricane Center.

Heavy rainfall during the storm could lead to potential flooding in the Charleston area, according to the Weather Service. The risk of flooding could increase if the storm hits the Charleston area at high tide on the evening of July 7 and the morning of July 8.

Driving conditions could become dangerous in low-lying areas with poor drainage and susceptible to flooding. People should prepare for potential road and bridge closures. Possible flooding could also impact low-lying areas with poor drainage.

“Use common sense tonight,” said Jonathan Lamb, a Weather Service meteorologist. “If there’s water on the road, don’t drive through it. Even if you know the street pretty well and the water doesn’t look that deep, there may not be any road beneath the water."

Coastal areas will receive some of the strongest winds from the storm, which could potentially be 45 mph or greater, Lamb said. Sustained winds should hover 20 to 25 mph, he said.

“It’s going to be pretty treacherous down at the beaches and on the coast today and tomorrow,” Lamb said. “We do have a high risk of rip currents. Boaters should not venture out tonight and tomorrow.”

The S.C. Emergency Management Division recommends bringing in lawn furniture and other loose objects, such as garbage cans before the storm, a spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster wrote in a July 6 news release.

Emergency Management also recommended residents who live in mobile homes or in low-lying areas prone to flooding may need to consider staying elsewhere during the storm, according to the release.

Charleston County Emergency Management officials said they are monitoring the storm and have launched an information line for residents to call for updates on July 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — 843-746-3900.

On July 6, Dorchester County officials said they were monitoring the tropical system and preparing for a response once the storm passes.

Richland and Lexington counties are expected to see up to 3 inches of heavy rain across the region, according to the weather service.

That won’t be nearly enough precipitation to push the Broad, Congaree or Saluda rivers near flood stage, and Dominion Energy has no plans to lower levels at its Lake Murray Dam, a company spokesman said July 7.

Forecasters caution that some roads may be blocked due to fallen tree limbs, as wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph into the morning of July 8 in central South Carolina, John Quagliarello, a weather service meteorologist, said.

As Elsa passes over the central part of South Carolina, areas in eastern Richland County could see isolated tornadoes as well, Quagliarello said.

Once it reaches the open Atlantic, the storm is further expected to move to the northeast, off the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts, according to the Hurricane Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.