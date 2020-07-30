Editorial: COVID-19 puts a twist on SC hurricane season

It’s time to start paying close attention to what comes swirling across the Atlantic, because meteorologists say hurricane season 2020 will be more active than normal — look at Tropical Storm Isaias, which could affect South Carolina as soon as Monday — and any evacuations will be complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
So add a couple of face masks per person to your “go bag,” along with some alcohol-based hand sanitizer, for starters. And those who’ve relied on public buses and storm shelters in the past should know that capacity will be diminished because of social distancing rules; that also means evacuations will need to start sooner.
The American Red Cross and the Federal Emergency Management Agency may make some hotels available for overflow evacuees if needed. In Jasper County, for example, a shelter with a normal capacity of 1,200 will be able to hold only about half that many. Face masks will be required. And everyone arriving at shelters will be screened for the virus. Anyone with an elevated temperature or other signs of infection will be diverted to isolated locations, perhaps hotels.
So remember that taking care of yourself and your family first helps free up public resources for those who need the most help, including those with medical conditions.
“If you have the means and the ability to evacuate, then you need to do so,” Jason Patno, Charleston County’s emergency management chief, told weather.com recently.
Most coastal residents pile onto I-26 once eastbound lanes are reversed to carry traffic toward Columbia, but that’s not the only route or necessarily the best one, depending on your “zone.” West Ashley residents, for example, might be better off taking S.C. Highway 61 toward Bamberg. Mount Pleasant residents might want to get out of town on S.C. Highway 41, and island residents south of Charleston to Edisto Island should feed onto U.S. 17 South, then head toward Walterboro and points north on S.C. 64.
Using your recommended zone evacuation route helps relieve pressure on I-26.
The S.C. Emergency Management Division provides a wealth of information including evacuation zone maps and a hurricane preparedness mobile app at scemd.org. Printed hurricane guides, included with most newspapers starting in May, are available at Walgreens, DMV offices and S.C. Welcome Centers. Also, check out The Post and Courier's Hurricane Wire at postandcourier.com/hurricanewire for information about storms and how to prepare for them.
Gov. Henry McMaster has rightly erred on the side of caution in recent years, ordering evacuations well ahead of threatening storms, and there’s every reason to believe he will hold course in that regard this year. So firm up your hurricane plans, including those for pets, go over them with your family (and with neighbors if need be), make sure your “go bag” includes supplies to guard against COVID -19, and keep a watch on the weather.
Tropical Storm Isaias could be our first wake-up call. Track predictions show the storm cutting across the island of Hispanola and possibly being weakened by mountains in the Dominican Republic, before skirting Florida's East Coast and perhaps affecting Charleston by Monday.
August and September are peak hurricane months, and meteorologists say we’re likely to see four Category 3 or stronger storms this year, with at least one likely making landfall.
Though the Lowcountry has seen some destructive storms over the past couple of decades, it has been 31 years since Hugo made a direct hit as a Category 4 storm. So pay attention to forecasts, and make sure you can stay safe from COVID-19 if the Palmetto State finds itself in the path of another life-threatening tempest.