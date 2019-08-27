Forecasters became more sure Tuesday that Tropical Storm Dorian is headed toward Florida or the lower Southeast coast.

South Carolina remains on the northern edge of potential tracks for the storm.

But federal meteorologists still aren't certain how weak or strong Dorian might be at U.S. landfall, which is expected Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a tropical storm.

"As a smaller tropical storm, Dorian could both strengthen and weaken more quickly than usual," said meteorologist Bob Henson, with the forecasting company Weather Underground.

Predictions from the two leading computer models — which had varied widely on Monday — came into close agreement Tuesday that the storm would weaken coming across the Caribbean islands then strengthen before landfall in Florida.

The models are now being fed advanced data from reconnaissance aircraft equipment.

Dorian took a beating crossing the mountains of St. Lucia, its winds falling to barely tropical storm strength at 50 mph.

Despite forming a powerful symmetric cloud signature that one meteorologist on Tuesday morning described as a "fuzzy ball," Dorian might not get much stronger for a while. Reconnaissance aircraft flight data indicated dry air around the storm has kept it from developing further.

But warm seas, wetter air and weaker shear winds are ahead of it — conditions prime enough to potentially stir up the storm that one computer model continues to call for it to make landfall in Florida as a large hurricane.

National Hurricane Center meteorologists were a little puzzled why the others didn't develop Dorian more.

Check back for updates.