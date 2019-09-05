GEORGETOWN — Front Street, the main stretch of businesses and dining options in downtown Georgetown, was underwater Thursday afternoon as Dorian inched its way closer to the third oldest city in South Carolina.

Around noon, multiple business on the popular stretch of downtown were submerged in at least three feet of water. Power was out in the entire city of Georgetown.

By 2 p.m., Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputies were pulled from parts of the city as Dorian thrashed 26 miles off the coast.

Georgetown city officials were contacted by the National Weather Service earlier in the week warning them that the municipality’s proximity to Dorian could lead to record storm surges and flooding.

Georgetown County spokeswoman Jackie Broach-Akers said multiple people began calling in on Tuesday and Wednesday to see if they were in the clear.

“We’ve already had people contacting us asking if it’s over,” Broach-Akers said around 11 a.m. “It hasn’t even gotten started.”

Mirroring a trend seen across the coast, Broach-Akers said “there’s a lot of people who didn’t evacuate.”

Georgetown County officials have more than 70 people working at a full-time emergency operation center just outside of downtown. Armed with dozens of phones, TV screens and radios, the team has been providing countless updates on social media and radio to residents.

Sal Hemingway, Georgetown’s county administrator, said they had their emergency operations nearly down to a science.

“We’ve had a lot of practice in the past four or five years,” Hemingway said. “As far as the impact of this storm. We’re lucky that it’s tracking a little more to the east.”

But the brutal winds battered East Bay Park downtown, and downed wires and tress became more common as Dorian crawled up the coast at 8 mph.

Flood Street routinely get saturated during high tide, but Dorian's impact was an exception.

Municipal trash cans were halfway submerged. Parked cars were flooded. And all the business on the main three block stretch that didn’t properly place sandbags or nailed plywood to their doors and windows found water slowly creeping in.

One business off of Flood Street, however, was still open. Buzz’s Roost, a seafood restaurant and bar off of Winyah Bay, was still wide open.

As one customer nibbled away at a sandwich, bar tender Sabrina McClellan answered the phone for a takeout order. Moments later, the power went out.

“I’ve been here through most of it,” McClellan said calmly as water started to rise up the entrance ramp to the store. “My fiancé is one of the owners. So we’re leaving once it gets bad.”

Keeley Morris and Arica Wade drove from Maryville. The two customers waded into Buzz’s Roost to pick up their to-go containers filled with chicken tenders and fries.

When asked why they didn’t evacuate, Morris said she had work the next morning and Wade said her two kids and dog needed her attention.

After they left, a flash flood warning was put into effect for the entire city until 4:30 p.m.

The Saint Frances Animal Shelter began taking on water a little after 2 p.m. — there were still 30 dogs and 30 cats inside.

Georgetown’s EMS and fire services were also suspended.

Buzz’s Roost manager Bill Schmidt said Thursday’s flooding was worse than any previous storm.

“The potential is there for disaster, and I feel bad for the people in the community,” Schmidt said. “It’s devastating for business. It’s just sad.”