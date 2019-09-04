Leave now, state emergency officials told evacuating South Carolina coastal residents early Wednesday. Bridges will start to close and roads flood by the afternoon.

At 5 a.m. Hurricane Dorian's winds continued to weaken, down to 105 mph, according to a National Hurricane Center estimate that specialist Robbie Berg called generous. But he said warm waters underneath the storm should allow it to keep that strength and reach South Carolina waters as a Category 2 storm with at least 96 mph winds.

Dorian's speed had picked up more, to 8 mph. The center of the storm was 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida. Earlier reports estimated its hurricane winds now extended more than 50 miles from its center and tropical storm force winds of at least 39 mph more than 170 miles. The center is expected to pass Charleston within 60 miles or closer

The storm's expected track will take it dangerously near the Southeast coast, Berg said. It's expected to arrive off South Carolina early Thursday and lash the state's coast throughout the day.

Storm surge flooding at as high as 10 feet is expected in Charleston, with a 4 to 7 feet surge at the beaches high enough to overrun dunes.

"This track is expected to produce life-threatening storm surge flooding, damaging winds and excessive rainfall, with the worst conditions expected along the Charleston County coast Thursday. Even a slight shift in the track westward, closer to the coast or even onshore, would bring worse conditions to the Charleston County coast," the National Weather Service office in North Charleston reported.

Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the forecasting company WeatherFlow, said the barrier islands could see sustained hurricane winds of 74 mph or stronger, and gusts up to 110 mph. Inland, the Lowcountry could see sustained winds anywhere from 40 to 70 mph with gusts from 90 to 100 mph.

Charleston is also likely to see record tides starting Wednesday, further complicating Dorian's impact. At over 9 feet, the tide Wednesday afternoon at the Charleston Harbor would roughly match high points seen during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and would be among the 10 highest tides on record. It could reach higher than 10 feet at 2 a.m. Thursday, the weather service said.

Forecasters expect 6 to 15 inches of rain in the Carolinas through Friday, with moderate risk of excessive rainfall also beginning Wednesday. There is a small threat of tornadoes.

A Hurricane Center interactive map that analyzes potential storm surge impact shows there could be significant parts of the Charleston peninsula with at least 3 feet of flooding. Some parts of the barrier islands are shown with at least 6 feet of flooding.

According to the map, nearly all of Sullivan's Island and large parts of Folly Beach and Isle of Palms could be under water.

Steve Rowley, science and operations officers for the National Weather Service's Charleston office, said the map represents a reasonable worst-case scenario for the area.

"This is what you should plan for," Rowley said, adding that any flooding from Dorian won't be calm, standing water.

The storm surge will be moving and could carry pathogens and large debris, he said. Surge waters have the power to sweep away people and vehicles, and damage homes.

"By the time you feel the force of the water, it's probably too late," Rowley said