Hurricane Dorian continued to increase in intensity Sunday, now packing maximum winds of up to 180 mph, but forecasts show the storm will likely weaken as it approaches South Carolina's coast.

Upgraded to a Category 5 storm Sunday, Dorian is closing in on the Bahamas and will be the strongest hurricane on record to hit the island nation.

Models show the storm will approach Florida and crawl north up the coastline, reaching the Carolinas by early Thursday. The official forecast does not predict landfall in the U.S., but the National Hurricane Center's latest model shifted the storm's path a few miles closer to the coast than the previous one.

"A small deviation to the left of the track could bring the intense core of the hurricane its dangerous winds closer to or onto the coast," NHC meteorologist Lixion Avila reported Sunday.

Sunday through Monday, Dorian is expected to linger over the Bahamas dropping as much as 30 inches of rain in some places, and the islands could weather gusts of up to 200 mph.

In an online broadcast Sunday, National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham described the conditions in the Bahamas as an "absolutely devastating and life-threatening situation."

The storm still poses a serious threat in South Carolina even if it doesn't make a direct hit to the state.

According to current models, the state's coastal areas are expected to see between 4 and 10 inches of rain this week from the storm, but NHC director Graham cautioned that, if the storm's path shifts left, so will the maximum rainfall.

Both the state of South Carolina and the city of Charleston declared a state of emergency Saturday. As of Sunday morning, the state's emergency operations center went from operational condition level two — which indicates a disaster is likely — to level one, meaning a disaster or emergency is imminent.

"All state emergency response team personnel are activated or ready to deploy," according to an alert from the S.C. Emergency Management Division.

The city of Charleston, Charleston County and Berkeley County also shifted to the highest state of emergency operations.

Charleston's Stormwater Department was completing preventative maintenance on storm drains and ditches, and Parks Department staff started securing city buildings Sunday. Temporary pumps are being staged in low-lying areas of the city prone to flooding.

National Weather Service experts said models run Monday may offer more clarity on whether or not Dorian will make landfall.

Portions of the Florida coastline are now under a tropical storm watch, and a landfall there is "still a distinct possibility," meteorologist Richard Pasch of the National Hurricane Center said early Sunday morning.

As of late Saturday night, forecasters had projected winds would max out at 150 mph.

The storm was then upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane based on data collected by Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft that penetrated the eye of the storm, measuring sustained winds first of 160 mph, then 175 mph and, by 11 a.m., 180 mph, well over the threshold to qualify as a Category 5 storm, which is 157 mph.

Though some "fluctuations in intensity are likely" over the next few days, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful storm, National Hurricane Center meteorologist Avila said Sunday.

After a "prolonged period" of storm surge, heavy rains and hurricane-force winds pummel the Bahamas Sunday night and into Monday, Dorian is expected to crawl toward the Florida coast Monday night.

Current models don't show the storm tracking near the southern end of the South Carolina coastline until about 2 a.m. Thursday, but the Charleston area could start to experience tropical storm-force winds late Tuesday evening.

Leading up to any impact from Dorian, the two biggest risks in Charleston are tidal flooding and strong rip currents at area beaches, said Peter Mohlin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Charleston office. Minor to moderate flooding from morning high tides and moderate to major flooding from nighttime high tides are expected the next several days.

The Coast Guard set the Port of Charleston to condition Whiskey as of Sunday. That indicates that tropical or hurricane-force winds are expected at a port within 72 hours.

The port has "increased its readiness for heavy weather," but is currently open to commercial traffic, and cargo operations are continuing, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division started a web page dedicated to Dorian with storm preparation advice. The page will be updated with news and alerts as the storm approaches.

Charleston residents can call 843-724-7311 with questions about the city's preparation for the storm.