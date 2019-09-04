Fed by the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, Hurricane Dorian picked up speed Wednesday as it moved north, packing 100-mph winds as it whirled past Florida and pushing a dangerous storm surge toward the Carolinas.
South Carolina emergency officials urged coastal residents to evacuate now. Rain bands already were hammering parts of the Lowcountry, and tropical-force winds will follow this afternoon, forecasters said.
Forecasters also predicted an 8.5-foot high tide at 1 p.m. in Charleston. Streets flood at 7 feet.
And that will be just a taste of the storm’s surge. Forecasters expect a 10-foot high tide at about 2 a.m. Thursday, as the storm spins off South Carolina.
At 11 a.m., the hurricane was 50 miles east of Jacksonville, Fla., moving at 9 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum sustained winds were 105 mph, making it a strong Category 2 storm.
Forecasters predict Hurricane Dorian will continue its march north, slowly picking up the pace, and move dangerously close to the South Carolina coast. Some of the strongest winds will be in Charleston and Berkeley Counties.
By noon Thursday, as it swirls off Charleston, winds are expected to be about 100 mph. The storm could make landfall in North Carolina late Thursday.
Rain bands arrive
The morning skies had been still early Wednesday, but then a band moved through at about 9 a.m.
The downpour quickly flooded streets in downtown Charleston, the first tangible sign that Hurricane Dorian was close.
In Mount Pleasant, residents ventured out after a downpour, lining up at a Chic-fil-A drive-thru and squeezing in a jog or a walk.
“We’re bored,” said Betty Cross, explaining why she and her adult daughter Michelle Flowers were strolling the Pitt Street park at 11 a.m. “We’re both active people and don’t like to be cooped up.”
Flooding is the town’s primary concern, Mount Pleasant Emergency Manager Amanda Knight said. She was at the town’s Emergency Operations Center in a Town Hall. “We have high-water vehicles pre-positioned around the town,” she said. “If you can avoid being on the roads, don’t be on the roads.”
Tens of thousands of coastal residents in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina evacuated, but many also decided to ride it out.
On Hilton Head, Bob Zolton was among them. “A lot of us residents are staying,” Zolton said. “We’ve been through Irma, we’ve been through Matthew. We know what we got to do.”
Closer to Charleston, Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies and Cainhoy firefighters were going door to door in Huger along French Quarter Creek, urging residents to leave now. The area is prone to extreme flooding.
So is downtown Charleston. A Hurricane Center interactive map that analyzes potential storm surge impact shows there could be significant parts of the Charleston peninsula with at least 3 feet of flooding. Some parts of the barrier islands are shown with at least 6 feet of flooding.
According to the map, nearly all of Sullivan's Island and large parts of Folly Beach and Isle of Palms could be under water.
Steve Rowley, science and operations officers for the National Weather Service's Charleston office, said the map represents a reasonable worst-case scenario for the area.
"This is what you should plan for," Rowley said, adding that any flooding from Dorian won't be calm, standing water.
The storm surge will be moving and could carry pathogens and large debris, he said. Surge waters have the power to sweep away people and vehicles, and damage homes.
"By the time you feel the force of the water, it's probably too late," Rowley said.
Battening the hatches
As the storm closed in, streets began to empty.
The traffic control tower at Charleston International Airport was scheduled to shut down at 3 p.m. Wednesday, effectively closing the airport. Operations were expected to resume Friday morning, depending on weather.
"We strongly recommend that passengers stay in direct contact with their airlines for up to date information on flight operations and cancellations," the airport reported.
The lane reversals on Interstate 26 will end at noon, but it may take four hours to reopen eastbound lanes, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.
State officials also warned that travel may not be possible on many high-level coastal bridges, including the Ravenel and I-526 bridges, because of expected winds.