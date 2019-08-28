Hurricane Dorian officially emerged Wednesday afternoon, blowing 75 mph winds in the waters between Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

It's expected to become a major hurricane, with devastating winds stronger than 110 mph, before making landfall in the United States mainland — somewhere on the Southeast coast.

Where it makes landfall comes down to the timing of a series of shifts in the steering winds.

One way or the other, South Carolina is likely to feel it.

"Moderate to major levels of tidal flooding are expected through at least mid next week even if Dorian remains well away from the area," the National Weather Service office in North Charleston said. "The threat for heavy rainfall-induced freshwater flooding will also increase early next week."

Even inland, the storm's rains and wind could be widespread, said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the forecasting company WeatherFlow.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division scheduled a conference call with county officials for Wednesday afternoon, said Charleston County spokesman Shawn Smetana.

State Emergency Operations Center team members began reviewing plans and procedures. But the center hadn't been activated Wednesday.

"It’s too soon to say what effect, if any, Dorian will have on South Carolina," said EMD spokesman Derrec Becker. "Right now, it’s important for everyone to review their personal emergency plans, know their zone and get the SC Emergency Manager mobile app."

South Carolina now evacuates people from the coast by "zones," or predesignated areas along the coast, to keep the traffic from gridlocking. The zones can be accessed on the app.

At 1 p.m., federal reconnaissance flights were picking up winds in Dorian's eyewall near or at the hurricane strength of 74 mph and the eye had begun moving across Puerto Rico.

"All indications are that by this Labor Day weekend, a powerful hurricane will be near the Florida or southeastern coast of the United States," said National Hurricane Center specialist Lixion Avila.

Hurricane center forecasters continued to call for landfall in Florida on Monday, adjusting the expected track somewhat to the south. But they expected the winds to be stronger than 110 mph.

At least three of the computer models indicated Dorian would continue to strengthen and get larger, working its way up the Southeast coast on land, or just offshore, with landfall ranging from Florida to South Carolina.

Forecasters had been uncertain of the timing of the wind shift for a few days, but they were getting surer Wednesday.

The 11 a.m. forecast, Avila noted, "is more aggressive than the previous one."

Meteorologist Ryan Maue, with weathermodels.com, tweeted that the company's computer runs suggested Dorian could become a Category 5 storm — one with catastrophic winds at least 157 mph.

"The situation for Dorian might be ideal for a major hurricane. We can still hope for wind shear to disrupt," Maue tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.