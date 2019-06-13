Rain for eight days straight helped. But the region, like most of South Carolina, still faces the threat of drought, state officials say.
Hot and relatively dry conditions are expected for most of the summer, according to the federal Climate Prediction Center.
Moderate drought conditions reported June 6 have eased in 35 counties across the state including the coast. The counties, east and south of Greenville, are now in an incipient drought category, according to the S.C. Drought Committee on Thursday. That means if conditions get drier the counties will be in drought.
Three Upstate counties are considered out of drought entirely: Anderson, Oconee and Pickens.
The threat of drought is hanging around because enough rain didn't fall to end it.
An estimated 6 inches fell officially in North Charleston and on the Charleston peninsula between June 6 and 13, according to the National Weather Service office in North Charleston.
But the totals recorded across Charleston County alone varied from 3.23 inches to 10.35 inches, said State Climatologist Hope Mizzell. Across South Carolina, it varied from 1.3 inches at spots in the Upstate to 16.46 inches in Bluffton, she said.
"Ten inches is enough to end a drought. Three inches isn't," Mizzell said.
South Carolina has see-sawed in and out of drought for the most of the year. The rainiest May in a long time pulled every last one of the 46 counties out of drought for the first time in two years. Then the state turned dry and record-hot through early June.
"Thankfully that pattern changed," Mizzell said.
Drought has plagued the state since the late-1990s. Ten years ago, the entire state was listed in some degree of drought, with Upstate counties listed either extreme or severe.