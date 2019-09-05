As Hurricane Dorian moves up the South Carolina coast, some schools and government offices will remain closed throughout the week.

This list will be updated as more information is available.

Schools

All schools in Berkeley County and Charleston County are closed until further notice. Ashley Hall and Dorchester School District 2 and 4 schools will be closed Friday.

Classes at the College of Charleston, The Citadel and SC State University are canceled until further notice. The Charleston School of Law classes will resume on Monday, Sept. 9.

The campuses of Trident Technical College and USC Salkehatchie will remain closed until further notice.

Government

City of Charleston offices and facilities will remain closed Friday. Residential garbage and trash collection is suspended through the weekend.

Charleston County government offices will remain closed through Friday.

Berkeley County government offices will remain closed on Friday, while county landfill and convenience centers will be open normal hours. Berkeley County Libraries are expected to reopen Saturday.

All Dorchester County offices and courts will remain closed on Friday, as well the Dorchester County Career & Technology Center and the Dorchester County Library.

Horry County government offices are closed Friday.