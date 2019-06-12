Hours of heavy rainfall in the greater Charleston area on Wednesday led to warnings to avoid unnecessary driving and to the closure of government buildings in the Holy City.

All state and Charleston County government offices closed at 3:30 p.m. due to flooding and weather conditions, according to the S.C. Emergency Management Division.

City officials, meanwhile, asked motorists not already on the peninsula to steer clear of downtown as the downpour submerged some of the most frequently traveled roadways and continued to bear down.

Municipal offices, including the court, closed at 3:30 p.m., according to Charleston officials. Public safety employees and other spersonnel needed to provide "essential services" would remain on duty.

"As of this afternoon, unofficial gauges on the Charleston peninsula were measuring more than three inches of rain and another band of heavy rain is forecast to be on the way," according to the city.

With a flash food watch in effect through 9 p.m. for southeast South Carolina, which includes the tri-county area in addition to Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties, the National Weather Service said in the afternoon that as much as 5 inches of rain had already fallen throughout the region.

And more is on the way.

An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, is forecast through 9 p.m., the Service said. Even before daybreak, roughly an inch of rain had fallen across portions of the region since late Tuesday. Elsewhere, as much as 4 to 9 inches of rainfall fell on parts of Bluffton on Tuesday and through early Wednesday.

Flooding led officials to close the Charleston County Judicial Center at 3:30 p.m. It is scheduled to reopen at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The bout of afternoon flooding brought on by excessive rainfall was particularly remarkable considering it didn't occur at high tide. In past flooding events, problems from rainfall were exacerbated by a high tide, which can block water from draining into the region's rivers.

Earlier in the day, the city of Charleston activated its Public Safety Operation Center in anticipation of potentially dangerous stormy conditions and flash flooding.

City officials began preparing for Wednesday’s storm on Monday, according to Charleston's Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff.

Twice each week, Scaff has a conference call with the National Weather Service to talk about upcoming weather events. The number of calls increased this week as predictions of heavy rainfall were expected. On Wednesday alone, Scaff spoke to the Weather Service several times.

Coordination between the city’s stormwater department, public service departments, public works, police fire and emergency management began then.

A storm band that passed through the area around 11 a.m. added three inches of water on the peninsula, causing significant flooding throughout downtown, Scaff said. A few cars stalled and one tree fell on James Island but no significant injuries were reported. An officer cleared the fallen tree.

“They’re saying in the forecasting that yet again, around 4 p.m., we could see yet another instance like we did at 11, only we’re going to have to contend with high tide at 5:05 p.m. right at commuter hour,” he said. "We’re in contact with some of our (Charleston Police Department) senior leadership who is out on the streets helping direct response efforts and communicate in real time to the PSOC."

City officials plan to remain on "high alert" by deploying police officers, vacuum trucks and pumps, Scaff said.

“If you don’t need to be in the downtown area today, for this time period today, then don’t be,” he said.

Sign up for our new Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

Much of this rain is largely the result of a low-pressure system traveling northeast along the coast, according to the National Weather Service, which could yield up to 5 inches of rainfall across the Lowcountry, with localized amounts perhaps surpassing 6 inches. Runoff and flash flooding are also possible despite conditions largely expected to remain in place in many areas.

Climate scientists have documented that as average temperatures around the globe rise, so will the likelihood of intense, drenching rain events. Simply, a warmer atmosphere is able to hold more water.

This provides a challenge to low-lying areas like Charleston and the rest of the Lowcountry. If the rate of rain coming down exceeds the rate at which sewers and drains can evacuate it, flooding ensues. And in many cases, traditional municipal stormwater systems were not built for the amount of rain that's now arriving more frequently.

Charleston is working on a massive tunnel and pump system designed to keep water off of the Crosstown, one of the city's most important downtown thoroughfares, but that project will not be complete until at least 2024.

On Wednesday, city stormwater and Parks Department crews were continuing to monitor water levels at Colonial and Dotterer lakes.

“As always, the safety of our citizens is job one," Shannon Scaff, Charleston Emergency Management director, said in a statement. "We urge everyone to stay tuned to local media for the latest weather forecast, and to exercise caution when on the roads.”

Current city of Charleston road closures (as of 3:15 p.m.)

Ashley Avenue, between Fishburne and Race streets

Ashley Avenue, between Broad and Tradd streets

Barre Street at the intersection of Barre and Wentworth streets

Cannon Street, between President Street and Wescott Boulevard

Chisolm Street, between Broad and Tradd streets

Colonial Street, between Broad and Tradd streets

East Bay Street, between Wentworth and Hasell streets

Laurens Street at the intersection of Washington Street

Logan Street, between Broad and Tradd streets

Pitt Street, north of Beaufain Street

President Street, from Line Street to Crosstown

Rutledge Avenue, between Broad and Tradd streets

Sheppard Street, intersection of Sheppard and the Crosstown

Vanderhorst Street, between Rutledge Avenue and Smith Street

Keep checking postandcourier.com for updated information related to closings and conditions.

Chloe Johnson, Gregory Yee and Mikaela Porter contributed to this report.