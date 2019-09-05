For Charleston's barrier islands, Thursday morning brought a cautious sense of relief as impacts from Hurricane Dorian overnight were not as severe as expected.
But the storm was far from over.
Residents and officials continued to hunker down as Dorian continued to churn of the coast spewing out rain and high winds.
Sullivan’s Island Administrator Andy Benke said the barrier island “fared pretty well” overnight, with the power still on and perhaps a dozen trees down.
“I guess the big test will be this afternoon around 2 p.m., at high tide,” he said shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday.
Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll said he hasn’t lost power and the island has fared well, so far.
On Twitter, Police Chief Kevin Cornett posted photographs of island roads beginning to flood, and said the wind was picking up late Thursday morning.
The island’s Police Department also reported power lines down at 3rd Avenue and Palm Boulevard and posted on Instagram a photo of a sailboat that had drifted up against the Isle of Palms connector.
There is a sailboat that has drifted up against the IOP Connector. #dorian #hurricanedorian #iop ^SB
Roger Rutledge, a Folly Beach resident of eight years, said the rain was coming down and the wind was "still kicking" as of late Thursday morning.
Rutledge was traveling around the island to check on 20 properties belonging to his friends.
Overall, ocean conditions were rough, but there was not too much destruction on the island, he said.
As the rain continues to fall, Rutledge said he would continue to keep an eye on areas known to flood.
Although damage on the barrier island appeared to be minimal Thursday morning, he and others woke up to a clear sign that conditions were serious: Bert's Market, a popular grocery store and local hang-out, was closed.
Normally open 24 hours a day, Bert's front doors were boarded up.
The market did not closed for Hurricane Matthew, Tropical Storm Irma or the 1,000-year flood of 2015, Rutledge said.
"I know they haven't closed in forever," he said. "It's been getting pretty intense. I lost a tree in my yard. Believe it or not we still have power, knock on wood."
The most recent available wind gust readings for the barrier islands showed a 63 mph gust at Isle of Palms, a 58 mph gust at Sullivan's Island and a 67 mph gust at Folly Beach, according to the National Weather Service.