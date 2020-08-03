Charleston residents urged to stay home, off roadways starting at 6 p.m., no curfew announced

Charleston residents should stay home and off roadways starting at 6 p.m. Monday night to avoid high wind speeds and flooding from Tropical Storm Isaias, city leaders said on Monday.

At 5 p.m., the storm was about 60 miles south-southeast of Charleston and moving north-northeast at 16 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

"The time to be ready for deteriorated conditions is now," City Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff said in a Friday morning teleconference with other city leaders.

Scaff said the heaviest rainfall expected in Charleston matches with a semi-king tide expected at 8:59 p.m. Scaff described the potential impacts as "significantly disruptive, life-threatening and property damaging."

In their morning teleconference, City Council made their call to keep off the roads and stay in. Mayor John Tecklenburg in an afternoon news conference reiterated the urgency of following council's advice.

City Council gave Tecklenburg the authority to set a curfew and close city roads if they become impassable. Tecklenburg had not announced a curfew by Monday evening.

"Just stay in place, shelter at home, shelter in place," Tecklenburg said Monday morning. "Hopefully everyone has a safe place and won't be out and about on the highways or going out anywhere. I think that's the best advice we can give all our citizens."

Isaias has not necessitated an evacuation order or the opening of shelters. And as long as people stay at home and don't congregate, Tecklenburg said, there is no fear of the spread of COVID-19 because of the storm.

City employees were dismissed at 1 p.m. and courts closed at 1 p.m. City camps were cut to half-day.

Trash pickups in the city have also been delayed by one day this week, similar to a holiday schedule.

"If you get home today and your trash didn't get picked up, please roll your can into a safe spot so it doesn't float away or get blown away and put trash all over the street," Tecklenburg said. "And kindly put it back tomorrow morning, when we'll have regular service."

On Friday night, the city opened four parking garages for peninsula residents to safely store their cars and a fifth was announced Monday. They are Queen Street Garage at 93 Queen St.; Aquarium Garage, 24 Calhoun St.; Visitor Center Garage, 63 Mary St.; St. Philip Street Garage, 34 St. Philip St.; and the WestEdge parking garage, 99 Westedge St.

On Sunday, the city announced two self-serve sand bag locations, and a third location was added Sunday evening. They are the city of Charleston Environmental Services Building, 2150 Milford St., James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road; and the RiverDogs' stadium, Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St.