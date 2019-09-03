Charleston officials are reminding residents to bring in trash cans and loose items in their yards.
Area landfills closed at 4 p.m. Tuesday and garbage collection has been suspended in all areas of Charleston until further notice, officials said.
Loose garbage cans and stray debris could block storm drains, which could worsen flooding, officials said.
Other agencies in the tri-county also announced on Tuesday that trash collection services and landfills had closed. Charleston County officials said recycling services had also been suspended.
The National Weather Service said on Tuesday that "major, life-threatening storm surge flooding is expected to develop as Dorian passes offshore," and that, "tropical Storm force winds are likely and hurricane force winds are possible near the coast."
Tides are expected to rise significantly Wednesday and into Thursday, likely causing major flooding, Charleston officials said. A 10.3-foot high tide is forecast for Charleston Thursday morning.
Residents and visitors are also asked to avoid parking along The Battery until further notice, officials said. Any residents who park in low-lying areas are encouraged to move their cars to higher ground or a city parking garage.
Should conditions deteriorate significantly, rescue operations may be temporarily suspended for the safety of first responders," officials said.