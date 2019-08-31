Charleston city officials on Saturday declared a state of emergency ahead of possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

City officials emphasized that the declaration is not due to the Charleston area being in immediate danger but is a part of the storm preparedness process that helps set wheels in motion for federal aid and other measures.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said that residents should be preparing for the worst while hoping for the best.

Shannon Scaff, the city's emergency management director, said the next 24 to 36 hours will be critical because as forecasters will begin to hone in on whether Dorian will impact South Carolina or whether it will continue to move eastward and farther out to sea.

"We remain hopeful, but the (National Weather Service's) language was that we should prepare for major hurricane," Scaff said.

Dorian, now a powerful Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, was spinning toward the Bahamas and the Florida peninsula where it is expected to take a northward turn, possibly hugging the coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If it does that, Charleston and surrounding areas could see significant impacts including high winds, heavy rain, storm surge and flooding.

The city's state of emergency declaration comes shortly after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster declared one for the Palmetto State, a move that activates the emergency operations plan and sets in motion work needed for possible impact by the storm.

No evacuations had been ordered as of Saturday afternoon.

McMaster’s office is weighing whether to ask thousands of residents and visitors to leave the coast. The governor ordered the evacuation of 760,000 people along the coast in September for Hurricane Florence.

Meanwhile, computer models were in wide disagreement over where Dorian might turn after Monday. National Hurricane Center specialist Jack Beven called the forecast track problematic.

Sign up for our new Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

The strengthening storm became a bigger problem for more people overnight, and the risk of strong winds and storm surge has increased for South Carolina.

Landfall could now be anywhere from Florida to North Carolina, if the storm makes landfall at all.

Meanwhile in Charleston, residents and city officials have dealt with significant tidal flooding for several nights this week. The flooding is coming ahead of any impact by Dorian and does not have to do with the storm.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for major flooding with high tide around 10 p.m. Saturday. Tides are forecast to hit 8 feet in Charleston.

"Expect similar flooding like the past two evenings," the Weather Service said.