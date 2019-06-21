The National Weather Service has declared a heat advisory for the Charleston area from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Temperatures in the mid-90s are forecast along with moderate levels of humidity, producing heat index values of 105-108 degrees, the Weather Service said.
The heat and humidity could cause heat stress during outdoor activities, the Weather Service said.
Officials recommended that anyone who has to be outside drink plenty of fluids, wear lightweight clothing and stay out of direct sun.
Young children and the elderly are the most vulnerable to the heat, the Weather Service said. Children and pets should not be left inside vehicles because of the risk of overheating and death.
Anyone who is overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded area, the Weather Service stated. In the event that someone has heat stroke, call 911.
People suffering heat stroke will hot, red skin that is dry or damp, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pulse will be fast and strong, and the person will be experiencing symptoms like headache, confusion and may be going in and out of consciousness.
For a full list of symptoms for heat-related illness and what to do, visit the CDC's website.