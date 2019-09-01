As Dorian continued to strengthen Sunday, Charleston-area governments prepared for a possible landfall in South Carolina later this week, or potential flooding and heavy winds that could impact the area even if the storm skirts the coastline.

As of Sunday afternoon, the state of South Carolina, as well as the city of Charleston, Charleston County, Berkeley County and Dorchester County had all announced a shift to the highest state of emergency operations.

City of Charleston

Sandbags: A "limited number" of sandbags will be available for free starting at 8 a.m. Monday. Residents should bring their own shovels to assemble the bags, and city staff will be available to help. Pick-up locations have not been announced yet.

A "limited number" of sandbags will be available for free starting at 8 a.m. Monday. Residents should bring their own shovels to assemble the bags, and city staff will be available to help. Pick-up locations have not been announced yet. Info line: The Charleston Citizens Services Desk is staffed to answer questions about the city's storm preparation. Call 843-724-7311.

The Charleston Citizens Services Desk is staffed to answer questions about the city's storm preparation. Call 843-724-7311. Parking garages: As of Sunday afternoon, a decision had not been made on whether and when to open the city's parking garages to residents.

As of Sunday afternoon, a decision had not been made on whether and when to open the city's parking garages to residents. More information: The city has a Hurricane Information page on its website. Updates have been posted on Twitter (@CityofCharleston) and Facebook (@CityCharleston).

City of North Charleston

Sandbags : Distribution of sandbags will start at 11 a.m. Monday. The bags will be available at the Military Magnet Academy, Felix Davis Community Center and the Festival Center. Residents are limited to eight bags per household. The bags are already filled and will be loaded into vehicles by city staff.

Info line : Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, a call line will be open for North Charleston residents. Call 843-740-5883 or 843-740-5887.

Closures : Trash pickup in North Charleston has been suspended until further notice.

More information: Updates have been posted on the city's Facebook page (@NorthCharleston) and Twitter (@NorthCharleston).

Berkeley County

Sandbags: Starting Sunday, the county starting distributing sandbags to local fire departments and municipalities. Residents are responsible for assembling the bags. The sand is currently being delivered to 11 sites throughout the county. A list of those sites is available on the county's Facebook page.

Starting Sunday, the county starting distributing sandbags to local fire departments and municipalities. Residents are responsible for assembling the bags. The sand is currently being delivered to 11 sites throughout the county. A list of those sites is available on the county's Facebook page. Info line: A citizens' information line was opened Sunday. Residents should call 843-719-4800.

A citizens' information line was opened Sunday. Residents should call 843-719-4800. Closures: The Berkeley Animal Center is temporarily not accepting animals and is closed until further notice. The Berkeley Co. Convenience Centers and the county landfill will close at 7 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, respectively.

The Berkeley Animal Center is temporarily not accepting animals and is closed until further notice. The Berkeley Co. Convenience Centers and the county landfill will close at 7 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, respectively. More information: Updates have been posted to the county website and its Twitter (@BerkeleySCGov) and Facebook (@BerkeleySCGov) pages.

Charleston County

Sign up for our new Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

Info line : The county's Citizen Info Line was opened Sunday. Call 843-746-3900, or 843-746-3909 for the Spanish line. The line will be open until 8 p.m. Sunday night and will resume at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

: The county's Citizen Info Line was opened Sunday. Call 843-746-3900, or 843-746-3909 for the Spanish line. The line will be open until 8 p.m. Sunday night and will resume at 8 a.m. Monday morning. Alerts : Charleston County residents can register for the Charleston County Citizen Alert System, a free program that sends voicemail, text message and e-mail notifications about emergency situations. Register online.

: Charleston County residents can register for the Charleston County Citizen Alert System, a free program that sends voicemail, text message and e-mail notifications about emergency situations. Register online. More information: The current Charleston County Hurricane Guide is available online. Updates have been shared via Twitter (@ChasCountyGov) and Facebook (@ChasCountyGov).

Dorchester County

Info line : As of 8 a.m. Monday, a call center will be open for citizens' questions. Call 843-832-0393 or 843-563-0393.



: As of 8 a.m. Monday, a call center will be open for citizens' questions. Call 843-832-0393 or 843-563-0393. More information: Updates are being shared on the county website and on Twitter (@DorchesterSCGov) and Facebook (@DorchesterSCGov).

This story will be updated as more information is available.