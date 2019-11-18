In the newest effort by Charleston-area groups to help the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian, local fire departments are sending a firetruck and other fire safety equipment to Great Abaco Island.

The city of Charleston is donating a retired firetruck, Reserve Engine 152, while Hanahan and Awendaw are contributing multiple hoses, nozzles and a self-contained breathing apparatus.

The Treasure Cay Fire Department on Great Abaco Island desperately needs this equipment, as most of the Bahamas' fire safety equipment was damaged or destroyed by the hurricane. Now, they should have a new firetruck by Thanksgiving.

State Sen. Sandy Senn, a regular visitor to the Abaco Islands, realized the Bahamas' great need for fire safety equipment and started working with Charleston in early October to see how they could help.

Since Reserve Engine 152 was in the process of being retired, it seemed like a perfect fit, and Charleston Fire Chief Dan Curia reached out to other local departments to gather the rest of the equipment they needed.

"These folks have lost family members, they've lost their homes, they've lost everything, so this will give a little bit of protection for what they still have," Senn said.