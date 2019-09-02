A mandatory evacuation order for South Carolina's eight coastal counties takes effect Monday at noon. Due to the order, all government offices and schools in those counties will be closed Tuesday.
Other businesses, offices and attractions in the tri-county area have also announced closures leading up to the storm's approach.
This list will be updated as more information is available.
Schools
All schools in Berkeley County, Charleston County and Dorchester County are closed Tuesday and until further notice. Schools were already closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
The College of Charleston canceled all classes and campus events starting Monday. Students must make plans to leave campus by Tuesday, Sept. 3 at noon. Information about when classes will resume will be provided at a later date.
The Charleston School of Law will be closed for the rest of the week. Classes will resume on Monday, Sept. 9. Plans for making up missed classes will be provided at a later date, per dean Andy Abrams.
All campus activities at The Citadel are canceled after noon Monday until further notice. Faculty and staff who are non-essential for closing the campus for an emergency were asked to not come to work Monday. Online classes will continue as scheduled.
All Trident Technical College campuses are closed until further notice. No students or employees will be permitted to enter campus buildings after noon on Monday.
The Walterboro and Allendale campuses of USC Salkehatchie will be closed on Tuesday.
Businesses
The three member carriage companies of Charleston C.A.R.E.S. — Charleston Carriage Works, Old South Carriage Company and Palmetto Carriage Works — are closed for tours until further notice. The companies will begin evacuating their animals Monday.
Charleston Allergy & Asthma will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Santee Cooper is postponing its board meeting which was planned for Tuesday. Notice will be provided when the meeting is rescheduled.
Attractions
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will be closed Tuesday until further notice. Beginning Tuesday, all overnight camping trips aboard the Yorktown will be suspended. Staff will be preparing the museum's ships, aircraft and exhibits over the next few days.
The S.C. Aquarium plans to close Tuesday and remain closed until the storm passes.
Middleton Place is closed until further notice.
Drayton Hall is closed to the public until further notice and Wednesday night's event at the Gibbes Museum with David Jones has been canceled. Tickets will be transferred to the next event in the series on Oct. 6 with Margaret Pritchard.
The Gibbes Museum of Art is closed until further notice and will delay the opening exhibitions for "Rauschenberg in Charleston" and "Influence and Inspiration: The Art of Jill Hooper, Ben Long and Frank Mason."
The Halsey Institute art galleries at the College of Charleston are closed and events through Saturday have been postponed.
The City Market in downtown Charleston will remain closed until the evacuation order has been lifted.
Government
Charleston County government offices will be closed until further notice, and the committee and council meeting scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled and will be rescheduled.
Berkeley County government offices will be closed Tuesday-Thursday. Scheduled jurors will be excused through the remainder of the week. Drug court graduation will be rescheduled. All court proceedings for the week have been canceled, including circuit court. Family court is canceled through Thursday, with the status of Friday to be determined. The animal center has temporarily stopped accepting animals and the shelter will remain closed until further notice. The landfill will close at 4:30 p.m. Monday until further notice. Convenience centers will be open until noon Tuesday until further notice. Republic Services is suspending trash pickup until after the storm.
All Charleston County Public Library branches will be closed until further notice. Book drops also will be closed.
The Bees Ferry Landfill in Charleston County and convenience centers are closed until further notice.
U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn has canceled his town hall on the Student Debt Relief Act with Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has canceled all outpatient clinics and appointments in downtown Charleston, as well as the clinics in Goose Creek, Beaufort, Myrtle Beach, Savannah, Ga. and Hinesville, Ga., beginning Tuesday. All outpatient procedures for Wednesday-Friday will be canceled. Patients with procedures scheduled for Tuesday will be contacted regarding their scheduled time. The VA Medical Center's inpatient care units and emergency department are open and operational. The VA hospital and clinics in South Carolina and Georgia are scheduled to open on Monday, Sept. 9. Those with appointments currently scheduled for Tuesday-Saturday will be contacted to reschedule.
All area National Park Service sites will remain closed until after the storm passes and after the safety conditions of the parks can be evaluated. Sites include the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site in Mount Pleasant, Fort Moultrie and the visitor center on Sullivan's Island, Fort Sumter's visitor center in downtown Charleston and Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor.
Charleston County Parks are closed until the storm has passed and after safety conditions have been reviewed. All park programs and events are suspended until further notice.
Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge's headquarters office in Awendaw will be closed until the storm has passed, re-opening as weather permits under regular business hours.
The Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center in Awendaw will remain closed until Wednesday, Sept. 11. The red wolf feeding and interpretive programs for this Thursday and Saturday are canceled.
The James Island Public Service District's public meeting and special commission meetings for Wednesday have been canceled.
Transportation
CARTA will suspend regular bus operations at 8 p.m. Monday until further notice. CARTA will run a hurricane evacuation service on the peninsula until 7 p.m. Monday and again from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The circulator will service 14 downtown stops with blue Hurricane Evacuation signs.
Utilities
Charleston Water System will remain closed through the conclusion of the storm threat.