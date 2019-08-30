Hurricane Dorian became a powerful Category 4 storm late Friday as forecasters gradually shifted its projected path to the right, increasing the likelihood that South Carolina will be impacted.

At 11 p.m. Friday, Dorian’s winds rose to a punishing 140 mph, a Category 4 storm, but its movement had slowed through the course of the day on Friday. The storm was within 500 miles of Florida and moving at 10 mph.

It was growing larger.

Forecasters and computer predictions became surer it will make landfall in the central region of Florida on Tuesday and begin a slow crawl toward Georgia and South Carolina. It was forecast to make landfall as an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” but with winds dropping after peaking near 140 mph.

The National Weather Service office in North Charleston began to forecast increasing threats from the storm including higher winds, flooding rain and the chance of tornadoes.

For South Carolina, the best and the worst thing about Hurricane Dorian might be how slowly the storm is expected to come ashore and move north.

When a powerful hurricane slows down at sea, its winds whirl up cool, deeper waters that weaken it. That’s what happened with Hurricane Florence last year, and its winds dropped from a terrifying 156 mph to 90 mph before it made landfall in North Carolina.

Hurricanes come apart when they move over land and lose the water heat that fuels them, so a slow crawl overland up the Southeast coast also would weaken Dorian, but it also means the storm thrashes the coast for longer.

On Friday, National Hurricane Center forecasters moved their forecast track after landfall to favor the storm riding the east coast of Florida.

But the uncertainty was still there.

“Any small deviation in the track could bring the core of the powerful hurricane well inland over the Florida, keep it near the coast, or offshore,” said National Hurricane Center specialist Lixion Avila on Friday.

“The models have not been very consistent from run to run in terms of the timing of the northward turn, but there are more models now indicating that the turn could occur near the east coast of Florida instead of well inland,” he said.

If the storm continues up or near the coast, South Carolina could feel the brunt of it for more than a day, starting mid-week and continuing through Friday.

Dorian could turn overland into Georgia and stall as it comes apart — dropping a deluge of rain. There remained a chance the storm could head west into the Gulf of Mexico before making a second landfall.

Downpours of a foot or more are possible in South Carolina, and wind gusts strong enough to knock down trees. If the storm rides up the coast, it could bring hurricane conditions.

“As we’ve seen several times in recent years — with Hurricane Florence in North Carolina in 2018 and Hurricane Harvey in Texas in 2017 — Dorian is expected to encounter an area of weak steering currents near the projected time of landfall and dramatically slow its forward speed,” said meteorologist Jeff Masters, with the forecasting company Weather Underground.

Tides that were swamping the South Carolina and Georgia coast on Friday, though, were forecast to begin dropping Saturday.

“Moderate to major levels of tidal flooding are expected through at least the middle of next week, even if Dorian remains well away from the area,” the Weather Service said. “Additionally, the threat for flooding rainfall during the middle to end of next week is increasing.”

As Friday drew on and Dorian gained strength, officials in Florida braced for a potentially devastating hit as forecasters warned that no one is out of danger, with millions of people potentially in the crosshairs, along with Walt Disney World and President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Homeowners and businesses rushed to cover their windows with plywood. Supermarkets ran out of bottled water, and long lines formed at gas stations, with fuel shortages reported in places. The governor said the Florida Highway Patrol would begin escorting fuel trucks to help them get past the lines of waiting motorists and replenish gas stations.

Coastal areas could get 6 to 12 inches of rain, with 18 inches in some places, triggering life-threatening flash floods, the hurricane center said. FEMA official Jeff Byard said Dorian is likely to "create a lot of havoc" for roads, power and other infrastructure.

Also imperiled were the Bahamas , where canned food and bottled water were disappearing quickly and the sound of hammering echoed across the islands as people boarded up their homes. Dorian was expected to hit by Sunday with the potential for life-threatening storm surge that could raise water levels 15 feet above normal.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged nursing homes to take precautions to prevent tragedies like the one during Hurricane Irma two years ago, when the storm knocked out the air conditioning at a facility in Hollywood and 12 patients died in the sweltering heat. Four employees of the home were charged with manslaughter earlier this week.

The hurricane season typically peaks between mid-August and late October. One of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. was on Labor Day 1935. The unnamed Category 5 hurricane crashed ashore along Florida's Gulf Coast on Sept. 2. It was blamed for over 400 deaths.

Meanwhile, hurricane center staff began tracking a storm system that blew off the African coast.

Gregory Yee and The Associated Press contributed to this report.