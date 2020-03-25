Busy hurricane season predicted to threaten SC, Southeast

This hurricane season might be brutal again, a private forecaster has predicted.

The AccuWeather forecast released Wednesday comes two months before the Atlantic season actually begins June 1, giving a long-range reading of climate signals at the earliest stage they can be relied upon at all.

AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski called for:

14 to 18 tropical storms

7 to 9 becoming hurricanes

2 to 4 becoming major or devastatingly powerful hurricanes with winds stronger than 110 mph

Kottlowski summed it up saying, "It’s going to be an above-normal season."

The prediction is close to what happened last year and not far off of the long-term average. The past four years each have had more hurricanes than the average.

In 2019, 18 named storms emerged. Six became hurricanes; three became major hurricanes.

The long-term average is 12 named storms, with six becoming hurricanes and three of those major. Hurricane Dorian can be remembered for raking the Southeast coast.

The National Hurricane Center won't release its official forecast until late May. The hurricane research benchmark Tropical Meteorology Project is expected to release its early forecast next week.

At the time of AccWeather's release of its April 2018 forecast, Phil Klotzbach, the project leader, characterized the accuracy of the April forecasts as "modest," the June forecasts as "good" and the skill of the August forecasts (moving into the peak of the season) as excellent.

While the season officially starts in June, hurricanes in North Atlantic waters can and do form in every month of the year.