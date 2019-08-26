The idea seemed advanced at the time, if a little scary: Put a nuclear submarine under a hurricane in the remote ocean and have it fire a nuclear missile into the eye.

Boom! Storm gone!

Well, maybe not, admitted the researcher — in 1959.

"Even though odds may exist against creating a trigger effect (to disperse the hurricane), the test should be made," argued Sandia Laboratory meteorologist Jack Reed.

This step back into history comes as the news website Axios reported Sunday that President Donald Trump repeatedly has broached the "nuke the 'cane" idea to horrified science aides — a report Trump denies.

According to Axios, "during one hurricane briefing at the White House, Trump said, 'I got it. I got it. Why don't we nuke them?'" according to one source who was there.

"'They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they're moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can't we do that?' the source added, paraphrasing the president's remarks."

Trump took to Twitter on Monday to deny the story as "ridiculous."

"The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous," he said. "I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS!"

The idea isn't any new bombshell. After Reed's report 60 years ago, the notion floated around meteorological circle for years, until research and common sense caught up with it.

The idea still circulates in social media and on wacky science websites. But it's just hot air.

"Apart from the fact that this might not even alter the storm, this approach neglects the problem that the released radioactive fallout would fairly quickly move with the tradewinds to affect land areas and cause devastating environmental problems," said Chris Landsea, science and operations officer at the National Hurricane Center, in a frequently asked questions post on the center's research division site.

"Needless to say," Landsea added, "this is not a good idea." The blog was published a number of years ago.

The short version of the scientific explanation is that the relative strengths involved suggest the storm would more likely blow away the bomb — tossing its radiation into the prevailing winds where it would work its way to just where the hurricane is heading.

Yeah, hurricanes are that strong.

A fully developed hurricane unleashes 10 megatons of heat energy every 20 minutes or so, Landsea said. That's two-thirds the strength of the bomb that devastated Hiroshima, Japan, in World War II.

A hurricane unleashes far more mechanical energy than humans do worldwide. And the shock waves blasted from the bomb wouldn't change the barometric pressure in the storm's eye, which is the generator of its power.

"Brute force interference with hurricanes doesn't seem promising," Landsea said.