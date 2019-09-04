BEAUFORT — Most Beaufort County residents are not evacuating, despite repeated warnings of dangerous storm surge flooding from Hurricane Dorian.
The number of people evacuating is "incredibly low," said Sheriff P.J. Tanner.
“This isn’t one of those events where you need to stick around for a hurricane party," said at a press conference Wednesday. "This is a serious storm.”
Beaufort County has nearly 300 National Guardsman in the area as they prepare for “more problems anticipated with storm surge than Irma or Matthew,” Tanner said. He added the surge could be anywhere from 4 to 7 feet in parts of the county.
The Sheriff’s Office has begged residents to take shelter at the nearby Jasper County storm shelter. Of the nearly 2,000 spaces available there, fewer than 200 have been filled.
Many residents and business owners referenced their ability to tough it out through past hurricanes, such as Matthew in 2016 or Irma in 2017, as a reason for sticking around through Dorian.
Despite acknowledging that a “direct hit could come right for” Beaufort, resident Dave Curtis was peacefully sipping his rum and coke at Luther’s Rare & Well Done bar and restaurant.
After going through Matthew, he said his 1930s-era house is “hurricane proof.” He said his five cats, one dog and numerous ducks and geese that nest on his property are a primary reason to stay.
“I wouldn’t leave on a dare,” Curtis said. “And you couldn’t pay me to leave.”
Most of the businesses in downtown Beaufort have been boarded up or sealed with sandbags.
But there were more than enough workers to keep Hearth Wood Fired Pizza going. And they had no intention of taking a break.
“What else is there to do?” employee Melvin Smith said. “We don’t want to close.”
He also cited surviving Irma and Matthew as a reason why he didn’t need to evacuate. He said he also felt like people “weren’t taking this storm as seriously” as a result.
Emergency services and utilities in Beaufort County will be sparse the next couple days as Dorian is expected to bring heavy rain all down the South Carolina coast on Thursday.
As Hurricane Dorian began pushing a dangerous storm surge toward the Carolinas, County Councilman Stewart Rodman said that looking back at Matthew isn’t a smart way for residents to decide if they should evacuate.
“Everyone I know who stayed for Matthew wishes they didn’t,” Rodman said.