Almost all of them are open. Have a great weekend!
No, really: That's the message that Charleston area restaurant owners are desperately trying to get out via every available social media channel.
With a handful of exceptions (it never hurts to check Facebook or Instagram), restaurants which are typically open on Friday are planning to open today. They're looking to make up not just for the days lost to the storm, but the business from tourists who nixed their weekend getaways when they didn't know what Hurricane Dorian would do.
By Friday morning, The Establishment had lost 150 Friday night reservations, according to Brad Mogen, general manager of the Broad Street restaurant.
Like many restaurants across Charleston, The Establishment will reopen with its Restaurant Week menu in force.
The biannual promotion was supposed to start on Wednesday but was delayed in most cases by Dorian. John Keener of the Lowcountry Hospitality Association says the sponsoring organization hasn't yet decided whether to extend the event.