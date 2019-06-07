The Palmetto State is looking at an "unsettled" weekend in terms of rainfall and potential flooding concerns after weeks of record-breaking heat and unseasonably dry conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

"It's looking like a weak front will move into the area with a decent chance of rainfall (Saturday)," said Steven Taylor, a senior forecaster with the Weather Service.

"I don't know if there will be true flash flooding concerns," he said, "but there are some poor drainage areas that could see some minor flooding."

Here's a look at what's on tap throughout South Carolina this weekend:

Midlands

Showers and thunderstorms were expected Friday with potential for high rainfall rates and localized flooding, along with damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service.

From Saturday through Thursday, the National Weather Service expects showers and thunderstorms that could cause flooding issues coupled with high winds. Drier conditions are expected to return by the end of next week.

Upstate

Flash flooding and wind gusts are more of a concern in the Upstate area, according to the Weather Service. An active pattern is expected to take shape through the weekend and into early next week, producing strong storms.

Pee Dee

The Pee Dee region of the state should expect steady rain over the weekend, with chances for precipitation hovering around 80 percent each day, according to the Weather Service. Expected rainfall amounts are between half and three quarters of an inch, with drier conditions returning to the region by Wednesday.

Lowcountry

Expectations are more unclear for the Lowcountry, both in the amount and type of rainfall. The Weather Service expects high chances for precipitation, but isn't able to say as definitively whether to expect showers or heavy rain.

"Into summer months, you can really get an isolated severe storm any day," Taylor said.

The city of Charleston has no plans to mobilize its network of traffic barriers and portable pumps, but city officials will monitor both rain projections and tides, Shannon Scaff, Charleston's director of emergency management, said Friday.

"Luckily, this time the tides are in our favor," he said.

The Weather Service reported 1.25 inches of rain Thursday at the Charleston International Airport and under half an inch of rain at the Savannah International Airport.