With a mandatory evacuation taking effect in South Carolina's coastal counties noon Monday, models still show the possibility that Hurricane Dorian could make landfall in the Carolinas, though the monster storm's path is uncertain.
By the time the storm approaches South Carolina early Thursday, it's expected to still be a hurricane with winds of up to 110 mph. Earlier models showed the storm could be Category 3 hurricane or greater, but predictions later Thursday morning showed winds may be at slower speeds.
By late morning, the storm was downgraded from a Category 5 hurricane to a Category 4, with maximum wind speeds of 155 mph, just under the threshold of 157 mph. The storm is expected to turn toward Florida's coastline within hours before turning sharply northward. Exactly when and where that turn occurs will be critical.
Models still show a predicted path that would bring Dorian close to the Southeast coast but not make landfall. The most recent update shows the storm tracking about 80 miles out from Hilton Head Island at 8 a.m. Thursday
Nearly all of Florida's eastern coast was put under hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings and watches Monday. A hurricane watch watch also extended to part of southern Georgia as of late Monday morning.
The storm is expected to move "dangerously close" to the Florida coast tonight through Wednesday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.
"Although the official forecast does not show Dorian making landfall along the Florida east coast, it is still possible for the hurricane to deviate from this forecast, and move very near or over the coast," NHC meteorologist Richard Pasch reported early Monday morning.
The storm is expected to weaken over the next few days but remain a "dangerous major hurricane," Pasch said.
Dorian was upgraded to a Category 5 storm Sunday, after maximum wind speeds increased from 150 mph to 160 mph. Throughout the morning and early afternoon, those wind speeds climbed to 185 mph, tying the storm for the second-highest winds of any Atlantic hurricane.
As of Monday morning, the storm's hurricane-force winds extended up to 45 miles from its center, and tropical storm-force winds could be felt up to 140 miles out. The wind field is expected to expand even further, the NHC said.
The storm has been pummeling the northwestern Bahamas since early Sunday afternoon, and has almost come to a standstill over Grand Bahama, the country's northernmost island. Video shared over social media showed widespread flooding and devastation, as winds flipped cars, ripped roofs from homes and snapped telephone poles like kindling.
Meteorologist Jeff Masters, co-founder of Weather Underground, said Dorian’s stall over the Bahamas increases the probability that the hurricane will turn north in time to miss a direct landfall in Florida. But changes to the eyewall may also spread Dorian’s hurricane-force winds across an greater area, increasing the wind and storm surge threat to Florida, he said.
Moving at its predicted pace, the storm will not be approaching South Carolina's coast until early Thursday, with tropical storm-force winds likely being felt late Wednesday evening.
The majority of South Carolina’s coast could see between 6 and 10 inches of rain and experience winds up to 80 mph, the NHC said. The Midlands could also see 2 inches of rain and wind gusts up to 50 mph.
Tidal flooding and strong rip currents at area beaches will continue to be hazards in the Charleston area this week even before the storm approaches, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service's Charleston office.
As the slowly inched westward Monday, the risk of storm surge and hurricane-force winds in the Carolinas continued to increase, according to forecasts.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced the mandatory evacuation of the state's eight coastal counties Sunday evening. Residents of coastal Georgia have also been ordered to evacuate.
The evacuation order went into effect at noon, with lanes reversed on Interstate 26 from Charleston to Columbia and on U.S. 278 from Hilton Head Island. Traffic appeared light to moderate along I-26 in the immediate aftermath of the reversal.
Due to the evacuation order, all schools and government offices in the evacuated areas will be closed Tuesday. Closures were already in effect Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
City and county governments in the Charleston region announced plans to distribute sandbags to residents on Monday, and telephone information lines have been opened to answer residents' questions about storm preparations.
As of 9:30 Monday, the city of Charleston had already distributed more than 15,000 sandbags. Supplies of sand are being replenished throughout the day, and delivery trucks are traveling with police escorts to expedite the process, officials said.
The city of Charleston will also be opening the Queen Street, Visitor’s Center and Aquarium garages at no cost starting at noon Monday and continuing throughout the storm.