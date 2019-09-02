With a mandatory evacuation taking effect in South Carolina's coastal counties noon Monday, models still show the possibility that Hurricane Dorian could make landfall in the Carolinas, though the storm's path is uncertain.
By the time the storm approaches South Carolina early Thursday, it's expected to still be a major hurricane with winds greater than 110 mph, meaning a Category 3 hurricane or greater.
Still a powerful Category 5 hurricane Monday with up to 160 mph winds, Dorian is expected to turn toward Florida's coastline within hours before turning sharply northward. Exactly when and where that turn occurs will be critical.
Models still show a predicted path that would bring Dorian close to the Southeast coast but not make landfall. The most recent update shows the storm tracking an estimated 85 miles east of St. Catherine's Island, a barrier island south of Savannah, at 2 a.m. Thursday.
Nearly all of Florida's eastern coast was put under hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings and watches Monday. The storm is expected to move "dangerously close" to the Florida coast tonight through Wednesday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.
"Although the official forecast does not show Dorian making landfall along the Florida east coast, it is still possible for the hurricane to deviate from this forecast, and move very near or over the coast," NHC meteorologist Richard Pasch reported early Monday morning.
The storm is expected to weaken over the next few days but remain a "dangerous major hurricane," Pasch said.
Dorian was upgraded to a Category 5 storm Sunday, after maximum wind speeds increased from 150 mph to 160 mph. Throughout the morning and early afternoon, those wind speeds climbed to 185 mph, tying the storm for the second-highest winds of any Atlantic hurricane.
As of Monday morning, the storm's hurricane-force winds extended up to 45 miles from its center, and tropical storm-force winds could be felt up to 140 miles out.
The storm has been pummeling the northwestern Bahamas since early Sunday afternoon, and has almost come to a standstill over Grand Bahama, the country's northernmost island.
Moving at its predicted pace, the storm will not be approaching South Carolina's coast until early Thursday, with tropical storm-force winds likely being felt late Wednesday evening.
The majority of South Carolina’s coast could see between 6 and 10 inches of rain and experience winds up to 80 mph, the NHC said. The Midlands could also see 2 inches of rain and wind gusts up to 50 mph.
Tidal flooding and strong rip currents at area beaches will continue to be hazards in the Charleston area this week even before the storm approaches, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service's Charleston office.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced the mandatory evacuation of the state's eight coastal counties Sunday evening. Residents of coastal Georgia have also been ordered to evacuate.
Due to the evacuation order, all schools and government offices in the evacuated areas will be closed Tuesday. Closures were already in effect Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
City and county governments in the Charleston region announced plans to distribute sandbags to residents on Monday, and telephone information lines have been opened to answer residents' questions about storm preparations.
The city of Charleston will also be opening the Queen Street, Visitor’s Center and Aquarium garages at no cost starting at noon Monday and continuing throughout the storm.