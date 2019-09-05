McCLELLANVILLE — The small, rural fishing town in Charleston County can be defined in two eras: before Hugo and after Hugo.

Located about an hour from Downtown Charleston, McClellanville was ravaged by Category 4 Hugo in 1989. The north side of the eyewall passed right over the fishing community, flipping boats and leveling homes.

With Category 3 Hurricane Dorian approaching their homes Thursday, residents harkened back to Hugo and prayed the effects would be nothing like it was in ’89 ever again.

Susan Martindale and her brother Eirvin Ashley had put up plywood to cover the windows of their family home right off the creek.

“We’re keeping an eye on Dorian,” Ashley said. “Hugo took the front porch when a barge came crashing through.”

Hugo, for many residents, is where the bar was set. The phrase “it can’t be worse than Hugo” was a shared sentiment among the townspeople.

For residents like Ed Taylor, a shrimp fisherman on his boat Savannah Hope, they feel overly prepared to take on what Dorian could bring later in the day.

“Everybody goes back to Hugo,” Taylor said. “But with this one, we’re faring. We’ve missed a whole week’s work because of Dorian.”

High winds from Hurricane Dorian were holding their strength of 115 mph Thursday as it started to move past the South Carolina coast.

Sign up for our new Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

Massive storm surges are predicted as high tide rolls into most coastal Carolina towns.

Trees began to take a tumble even before the brunt of the storm made its way to McClellanville.

Sticks, Spanish moss and branches crowded the majority of the streets. Occasionally, trucks circled around town to check out some of the preliminary damage.

Taylor Fort was one of them. After pulling up his vehicle by the municipal hall, he expressed his aggravation with a stream of seemingly constant storms in his town.

“It’s been like this the last four hurricanes,” Fort said. “We’re kinda getting sick of them.”