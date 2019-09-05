With Hurricane Dorian beginning to scrape the South Carolina coast early today, dozens of American Red Cross shelters are available for residents.
The major storm is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge and coastal flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The Red Cross has opened the evacuation shelters in partnership with emergency management departments and the S.C. Department of Social Services.
Officials advised residents to be cautious about storm conditions when making their way to the shelters.
"Please heed the direction of emergency officials as travel will become treacherous," said Ben Williamson, spokesman for the Palmetto SC Region of the Red Cross.
The following shelters are open:
- Manning High School—2155 Paxville Highway, Manning.
- Williamsburg County Rec—2084 Thurgood Marshall Road, Kingstree.
- CE Murray High School—222 CE Murray Boulevard, Greeleyville.
- Berkeley Middle School—320 N. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner.
- St. Stephen Elementary—1053 Russellville Road, St. Stephen.
- East Clarendon Middle-High School—1171 Pope St., Turbeville.
- Dubose Middle School—1000 Dubose School Road, Summerville.
- Conway High School—2301 Church St. Conway.
- Loris High School—301 Loris Lions Road, Loris.
- Ocean Bay Middle School—905 International Drive, Myrtle Beach.
- Ridgeland High-Junior-Elementary Complex—250 Jaguar Trail, Ridgeland.
- Lake Marion High School—3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee.
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School—601 Bruin Drive, Orangeburg.
- Mayewood Middle School—4300 E. Brewington Road, Sumter.
- D.P. Cooper Elementary School—4568 Seaboard Road, Salters.
- Hemingway High School—402 S. Main St., Hemingway.
- Charleston County Coastal Pre-release Center—3765 Leeds Ave., North Charleston.
- Pleasant Hill Elementary—127 Schoolhouse Road, Hemingway.
- Stall High School—3625 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston.
- Zucker Middle School—6401 Dorchester Road, North Charleston.
- Clarendon One Community Resource Center—1154 4th Street, Summerton.
- Cane Bay High School—1624 State Road, Summerville.
- North Myrtle Beach High School—3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River.
- Aynor Middle School—2950 Carner Ave., North Charleston.
- Voorhees College Leonard E. Dawson Health & Humans Resource Center—5573 Voorhees Road, Denmark.
- Colleton County High School—150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro.
- Westview Middle School—101 Westview Blvd., Goose Creek.
Residents who are evacuating are encouraged to bring the following essential items for each person:
- Pillows and blankets.
- Prescriptions and emergency medications.
- Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements.
- Hygiene supplies and other comfort items.
- Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys.
- Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled.
- Chargers for electronic devices.