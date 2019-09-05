With Hurricane Dorian scraping the South Carolina coast today, dozens of American Red Cross shelters still have room for residents.
The storm was expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge and coastal flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center. But by mid-day, the wind, surge and flooding were less than expected.
The Red Cross has opened the evacuation shelters in partnership with emergency management departments and the S.C. Department of Social Services.
As of Thursday morning, more than 1,500 people are in the shelters, he said, but that number is expected to rise over the course of the storm. Williamson expects the majority to remain open through Friday.
Stall High School still had plenty of space for evacuees as Dorian’s winds and rains battered the Lowcountry. The shelter, which has a capacity of 1,500, reported just over 300 residents, according to shelter officials. Families were still arriving.
The shelter had plenty of supplies. Last year, shelters in the tri-county region ran short on cots during Hurricane Florence, but residents and organizers say that wasn’t the case this go-around. At the high school, some cots were set up, ready to go with several stocked on site.
“We have tons of cots,” said Shelter Manager Paige Shaw.
Annette Nielsen, 63, stayed at Goose Creek High School last year where many elderly residents slept on the floor before cots became available. Nielsen was glad to see improvements this year.
“I’ve been very impressed,” she said.
The shelter served many of the area’s most vulnerable residents. With no other alternative, elderly, poor and the homeless turned to the facility.
Katharine Lawrence, 49, was living in a tent in the Francis Marion National Forest when authorities told her she had to evacuate. A group of friends picked her up. She doesn’t know where she’ll go once the storm is over, but she’s grateful to have a place of protection while winds and rains batter the Lowcountry.
“Thankfully, angels were sent to rescue me,” she said.
Officials advised residents to be cautious about storm conditions when making their way to the shelters.
"Please heed the direction of emergency officials as travel will become treacherous," Williamson said. "We're in the thick of it right now."
The following shelters are open:
- Manning High School—2155 Paxville Highway, Manning.
- Williamsburg County Rec—2084 Thurgood Marshall Road, Kingstree.
- CE Murray High School—222 CE Murray Boulevard, Greeleyville.
- Berkeley Middle School—320 N. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner.
- St. Stephen Elementary—1053 Russellville Road, St. Stephen.
- East Clarendon Middle-High School—1171 Pope St., Turbeville.
- Dubose Middle School—1000 Dubose School Road, Summerville.
- Conway High School—2301 Church St. Conway.
- Loris High School—301 Loris Lions Road, Loris.
- Ocean Bay Middle School—905 International Drive, Myrtle Beach.
- Ridgeland High-Junior-Elementary Complex—250 Jaguar Trail, Ridgeland.
- Lake Marion High School—3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee.
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School—601 Bruin Drive, Orangeburg.
- Mayewood Middle School—4300 E. Brewington Road, Sumter.
- D.P. Cooper Elementary School—4568 Seaboard Road, Salters.
- Hemingway High School—402 S. Main St., Hemingway.
- Charleston County Coastal Pre-release Center—3765 Leeds Ave., North Charleston.
- Pleasant Hill Elementary—127 Schoolhouse Road, Hemingway.
- Stall High School—3625 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston.
- Zucker Middle School—6401 Dorchester Road, North Charleston.
- Clarendon One Community Resource Center—1154 4th Street, Summerton.
- Cane Bay High School—1624 State Road, Summerville.
- North Myrtle Beach High School—3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River.
- Aynor Middle School—2950 Carner Ave., North Charleston.
- Voorhees College Leonard E. Dawson Health & Humans Resource Center—5573 Voorhees Road, Denmark.
- Colleton County High School—150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro.
- Westview Middle School—101 Westview Blvd., Goose Creek.
Residents who are evacuating are encouraged to bring the following essential items for each person:
- Pillows and blankets.
- Prescriptions and emergency medications.
- Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements.
- Hygiene supplies and other comfort items.
- Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys.
- Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled.
- Chargers for electronic devices.