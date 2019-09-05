Dozens of American Red Cross shelters still have room for residents who may need housing in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

By Thursday afternoon, the wind, surge and flooding from the storm were less than expected, but damage was still widespread.

The Red Cross partnered with local and state agencies to open 32 shelters along the coast and inland South Carolina. As of Thursday afternoon, the shelters housed about 2,500 people. The number could rise, but there is capacity for nearly 20,000.

Stall High School still had plenty of space for evacuees as Dorian’s winds and rains battered the Lowcountry. The shelter, which has a capacity of 1,500, reported just over 300 residents, according to shelter officials. Families were still arriving.

The shelter had plenty of supplies. Last year, shelters in the tri-county region ran short on cots during Hurricane Florence, but residents and organizers say that wasn’t the case this go-around. At the high school, some cots were set up, ready to go with several stocked on site.

“We have tons of cots,” Shelter Manager Paige Shaw said Thursday.

Annette Nielsen, 63, stayed at Goose Creek High School last year where many elderly residents slept on the floor before cots became available. Nielsen was glad to see improvements this year.

“I’ve been very impressed,” she said.

The shelter served many of the area’s most vulnerable residents. With no other alternative, elderly, poor and the homeless turned to the facility.

Katharine Lawrence, 49, was living in a tent in Francis Marion National Forest when authorities told her she had to evacuate. A group of friends picked her up. She doesn’t know where she’ll go once the storm is over, but she’s grateful to have a place of protection while winds and rains batter the Lowcountry.

Sign up for our new Hurricane Wire newsletter Hurricane Wire is a pop-up newsletter during hurricane season that delivers anyone who lives on the East Coast all the information they need to know as storms brew in the Atlantic and beyond. Email

SUBSCRIBE

“Thankfully, angels were sent to rescue me,” she said.

Officials advised residents to be cautious about conditions when making their way to the shelters.

"Please heed the direction of emergency officials as travel will become treacherous," Williamson said.

The following shelters are open:

Manning High School, 2155 Paxville Highway, Manning

Williamsburg County Rec, 2084 Thurgood Marshall Road, Kingstree

CE Murray High School, 222 CE Murray Blvd., Greeleyville

Berkeley Middle School, 320 N. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner

St. Stephen Elementary, 1053 Russellville Road, St. Stephen

East Clarendon Middle, High School, 1171 Pope St., Turbeville

Dubose Middle School, 1000 Dubose School Road, Summerville

Conway High School, 2301 Church St., Conway

Loris High School, 301 Loris Lions Road, Loris

Ocean Bay Middle School, 905 International Drive, Myrtle Beach

Ridgeland High-Junior-Elementary Complex, 250 Jaguar Trail, Ridgeland

Lake Marion High School, 3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, 601 Bruin Drive, Orangeburg

Mayewood Middle School, 4300 E. Brewington Road, Sumter

D.P. Cooper Elementary School, 4568 Seaboard Road, Salters

Hemingway High School, 402 S. Main St., Hemingway

Charleston County Coastal Pre-release Center, 3765 Leeds Ave., North Charleston

Pleasant Hill Elementary, 127 Schoolhouse Road, Hemingway

Stall High School, 3625 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

Zucker Middle School, 6401 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Clarendon One Community Resource Center, 1154 4th St., Summerton

Cane Bay High School, 1624 State Road, Summerville

North Myrtle Beach High School, 3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River

Aynor Middle School, 2950 Carner Ave., North Charleston

Military Magnet, 2950 Carner Ave., North Charleston

Voorhees College Leonard E. Dawson Health & Humans Resource Center, 5573 Voorhees Road, Denmark

Colleton County High School, 150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro

Lake City High School, 652 N. Matthews Road, Lake City

Westview Middle School, 101 Westview Blvd., Goose Creek

South Florence High School, 3200 S. Irby St., Florence

Marion High School, 1205 S. Main St., Marion

Lee Central High School, 1800 Wisacky Highway, Bishopville

Residents who are evacuating are encouraged to bring the following essential items for each person: