Hurricane Dorian passed Charleston just after noon Thursday, the core of the storm 50 miles out to sea.

At 2 p.m., the eye of the hurricane was just offshore Cape Romain north of Charleston, where it was expected to make its closest pass to land. Its winds continued to blow at 110 mph but were expected to start weakening. The storm still was crawling to the north northeast at 8 mph.

The forecast for heavy rain in the Charleston area had dropped significantly. National Weather Service meteorologists called for 4 to 6 inches, particularly in northern Charleston County, about half what they thought had earlier expected. Shifting bands of rain in the whirling storm are making forecasts difficult.

Winds blowing out to sea from behind the storm's eye stymied a predicted 2 p.m. high tide of 8.2 feet. The tide was only 4.3 feet, a foot or two below normal, said meteorologist Neil Dixon, with the National Weather Service's office in North Charleston.

"It's actually a blowout, blowing out our tide," Dixon said.

Wind gusts were dropping inland and had begun to slow in downtown Charleston to about 55 mph. The winds still blew hard in the northern Charleston County.

At the storm's peak in Charleston the hour before, gusts rose to hurricane strength in the harbor, from 75 to 80 mph.

Offshore, the Edisto Buoy located nearly 50 miles southeast of Charleston reported a 125-mph gust. A buoy just off Dewees Island north of Charleston reported a gust of 81 mph. A buoy 45 miles out to sea from McClellanville reported an 87 mph gust.

Earlier in the morning winds from Dorian were twisting up tornadoes in the Grand Strand area of Myrtle Beach and in the upper counties inland of it.

Two tornadoes were confirmed.

Dorian was predicted to hold most of that strength while passing within 60 miles of Charleston at midday Thursday.

In the early morning, waterspouts began moving onshore in Myrtle Beach, leading to a string of tornado warnings. At 7:30 a.m., tornado warnings had been issued inland for Horry, Marion and Dillon counties.

Trees had fallen and debris was scattered on roadway in the coastal counties, along with flooded-out spots.

A record flood tide predicted overnight never emerged, apparently because winds pushed them back some. The tide was 7.52 feet at Charleston Harbor, about 3 feet less than expected, said meteorologist Rebecca Davidson, with the National Weather Service office in North Charleston.

But flooding closed more than 50 streets or roads in downtown Charleston alone.

As of Thursday, Dorian had lasted 12 days as a named storm, making it a longer lasting storm than nine of every 10. The weary tension showed Wednesday night among everyone from social media posters to hurricane center staff, who were tracking four other storms Thursday in the Atlantic basin alone.

One staffer tweeted that it felt like the week would never end.

