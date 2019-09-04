Fed by the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, Hurricane Dorian held onto its 105-mph strength as it picked up speed Wednesday.
It had whirled off northern Florida and was pushing a dangerous storm surge toward the Carolinas.
Gusts near the tropical storm strength of 39 mph were being reported on Hilton Head Island. Evacuation traffic had gotten heavy and Interstate 26 lanes were to be kept reversed until 2 p.m.
South Carolina emergency officials earlier had urged coastal residents to evacuate before bridges and roads closed. Rain bands already were hammering parts of the Lowcountry, and tropical-storm force winds will follow in the afternoon, forecasters said.
Forecasters also predicted an 8.5-foot high tide at 1 p.m. in Charleston. Streets flood at 7 feet.
And that will be just a taste of the storm’s surge. Forecasters expect a 10-foot high tide at about 2 a.m. Thursday, as the storm spins off South Carolina.
At noon the core of the hurricane was moving into waters off Georgia, within 200 miles of the South Carolina coast. Dorian's 105-mph winds made it a strong Category 2 storm, powerful enough to knock out electric power, tear up roofs and push down trees.
National Hurricane Center specialists began to eye the storm staying off the South Carolina coast, meaning most of its strongest winds would stay out to sea.
"This motion should bring the center of Dorian near or over the coast of North Carolina," said specialist Jack Beven. But he cautioned. "The track is close to and almost parallel to the coast of the southeastern United State, and any deviation to the left of the track could bring the center onshore anywhere in the Carolinas."
By noon Thursday, as the storm swirls off Charleston, winds are expected to be about 100 mph. It's predicted to make its closest approach to the Lowcountry coast — and blow onshore the hardest — as it passes Charleston and Berkeley counties.
The National Weather Service office in North Charleston called for winds stronger than 80 mph along the coast and stronger than 60 inland as far as Summerville and Moncks Corner.
There's also the danger of "spur" winds, winds kicking up stronger out of the west as Dorian passes.
"The winds can be punchier coming from inland. Those northwest winds can really jack up," said meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the forecasting company Weather Underground.
Rain bands arrive
The morning skies had been still early Wednesday, but then a band moved through at about 9 a.m.
The downpour quickly flooded streets in downtown Charleston, the first tangible sign that Hurricane Dorian was close.
In Mount Pleasant, residents ventured out after a downpour, lining up at a Chic-fil-A drive-thru and squeezing in a jog or a walk.
“We’re bored,” said Betty Cross, explaining why she and her adult daughter Michelle Flowers were strolling the Pitt Street park at 11 a.m. “We’re both active people and don’t like to be cooped up.”
Flooding is the town’s primary concern, Mount Pleasant Emergency Manager Amanda Knight said. She was at the town’s Emergency Operations Center in a Town Hall.
“We have high-water vehicles pre-positioned around the town,” she said. “If you can avoid being on the roads, don’t be on the roads.”
Tens of thousands of coastal residents in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina had already evacuated, but many also decided to ride it out.
On Hilton Head, Bob Zolton was among them. “A lot of us residents are staying,” Zolton said. “We’ve been through Irma, we’ve been through Matthew. We know what we got to do.”
Closer to Charleston, Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies and Cainhoy firefighters were going door to door in Huger along French Quarter Creek, urging residents to leave now. The area is prone to extreme flooding.
So is downtown Charleston. A Hurricane Center map that analyzes potential storm surges showed that large areas of the peninsula would see 3 feet of water. The map also shows many parts of Sullivan's Island, Folly Beach and Isle of Palms could be under water.
Steve Rowley, science and operations officers for the National Weather Service's Charleston office, said the map represents a reasonable worst-case scenario.
"This is what you should plan for," Rowley said, adding that any flooding from Dorian won't be calm, standing water.
The storm surge will be moving and could carry pathogens and large debris, he said. Surge waters have the power to sweep away people and vehicles, and damage homes.
"By the time you feel the force of the water, it's probably too late," Rowley said.
In North Charleston, many residents have grown accustomed to flooding since the implementation of the nearby Palmetto Commerce Parkway.
“It always floods here now,” said Don James, 61, as he took a break from laying sandbags around his parents’ two-story home. James said his parents lost three cars and many household items when their two-story home on Peppercorn Lane was damaged by flood waters several years ago. He’s concerned that the creek behind the home could cause some damage this week.
It wasn't too late to get in a round of golf, though.
David Aanderud and John Kenna headed out to the city's municipal golf course during a break in the bands. They said it's one of their hurricane traditions, and they don’t keep score.
Kenna, standing near Hole 17, said his neighbor’s house often floods, but his home is usually safe. Both Kenna and Aanderud said they become more concerned when the winds pick up speed. “We’re the kind of people who wait and see if it’s going to come close.”
Battening the hatches
As the storm closed in Wednesday, streets began to empty.
Emergency services will be pulled off the road as tropical storm force winds arrive. Dorchester County planned to pull public safety patrols too, as will most if not all other public safety patrols. They will respond to calls as long as it is safe to do it.
The traffic control tower at Charleston International Airport was scheduled to shut down at 3 p.m. Wednesday, effectively closing the airport. Operations were expected to resume Friday morning, depending on weather.
"We strongly recommend that passengers stay in direct contact with their airlines for up to date information on flight operations and cancellations," the airport reported.
The lane reversals on Interstate 26 will end at noon, but it may take four hours to reopen eastbound lanes, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.
State officials also warned that travel may not be possible on many high-level coastal bridges, including the Ravenel and I-526 bridges, because of expected winds.
When Hurricane Dorian leaves, the Lowcountry will see sunny hot weather for the weekend. Highs will be from 90 to 95 degrees away from the coast and 85 to 90 closer to the coast Friday through Sunday.