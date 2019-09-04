HILTON HEAD ISLAND — Residents remaining on the island battened down the hatches early Wednesday, leaving the popular tourist destination looking like a boarded-up ghost town as Hurricane Dorian began to approach the coast.

Since S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s evacuation order was issued Sunday, many of the island’s tourists and newcomers found their way on the Palmetto Bay toll road out of town.

But for longtime nesters like Bob Zolton, a 16-year Hilton Head resident, leaving never seemed like an option.

“A lot of us residents are staying,” Zolton said. “We’ve been through Irma, we’ve been through Matthew. We know what we've got to do.”

As the owner of a gas station in town, he managed the inventory as Labor Day tourists ended their vacations early after the evacuation order came.

Zolton thought a few pieces of plywood and screws would be more than enough to protect his homestead. He began drilling away as a second wave of rain began pelting his home.

Dorian is expected to reach South Carolina waters as a Category 2 storm with at least 96 mph winds.

‪Early Wednesday, Hurricane Dorian's winds were around 105 mph‬ and the eye of the storm was still churning due East of Jacksonville, Fla.‬

As a precaution, major resorts were shut down, and security guards or Hilton Head police were guarding the majority of the entrances.

Mike Callaway, a Hilton Head resident for more than three decades, manages multiple properties on the island. He said all of his 26 tenants have left in anticipation of the storm.

“No one’s here,” Callaway said. “Right now I don’t feel too good about it. Hopefully it’s just some hurricane winds. But I’m staying optimistic.”

Dorian is inching its way up towards the Palmetto State at 8 mph — a fact that has kept other residents, like Andy Pracht, at ease.

He lives just a few blocks off the beach, where gray ocean waters were receding heavily early Wednesday and dark clouds whipped across the sky.

Pracht has been in town since 1972. He said he didn’t go all out for preparation, no plywood or sandbags — just a few pieces of rope to tie down the outdoor furniture and he felt like he had peace of mind.

“I’m not nervous, but I feel like I should be” Pracht said. “I just haven’t seen anything that scares me yet.”

Hilton Head, however, began making numerous preparations including placing the city under a hurricane and storm surge warning.

Officials also ordered the closure of the Hilton Head Island Airport on Wednesday.

As the rain began to pour, Hilton Head residents sprinted into the nearby Piggly Wiggly supermarket for last-minute provisions. The nearby Publix had been closed since the day before.

Dave Martin, the owner of the Piggly Wiggly, said being open felt “kind of like a party.”

‪“We’ve had several days to prepare,” Martin said. “And, sadly, we’ve had the last three years of hurricanes to know what to expect.”‬