Another forecast calls for above-normal Atlantic hurricane season for SC, US

A benchmark forecast of the 2020 hurricane season projects that there will be four major hurricanes in the Atlantic basin.
That prediction comes from the Tropical Meteorology Project at Colorado State University.
It calls for a slightly busier season than last year, which left South Carolina mostly unscathed despite triggering evacuations for Hurricane Dorian.
Additionally, it calls for a 69 percent chance of a Category 3 or above storm making landfall somewhere in the United States, with a 45 percent chance on the Atlantic coast.
Both probabilities are above statistical averages dating back to 1981.
Other predictions include:
- 16 named storms
- Eight total hurricanes
- 35 days in which a hurricane is active
- Nine days in which a major hurricane is active
Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs until the end of December, but tropical storms can form any time of year. Several months out, meteorological signals are rarely clear.
In part, the signs are hard to parse because the first months of the season have little bearing on the late summer and fall, when ocean temperatures are warmest and storm probability is highest, said Jhordanne Jones, a forecaster with the Meteorology Project.
"It's always difficult because we can't see what those environmental conditions will be like in August (or later)," Jones said.
Forecasters are watching whether atmospheric trends will develop into a weak La Niña pattern by the summer or fall, which makes hurricane development more favorable in the Atlantic.
When in effect, La Niña calms the wind shear that can knock cyclones apart.
Sea surface temperatures have also been above average this winter. Tropical storms and hurricanes need sea surface temperatures of at least 80 degrees to form.
A forecast by private company Accuweather has also called for a busy season.
The Meteorology Project will update its outlook closer to season start and the National Hurricane Center will release its own predictions in May.
But even a "below average" season can have devastating consequences. It only takes one storm to wreak havoc.
While Dorian spared the Palmetto State last year, the storm was highly destructive in the Caribbean. It sat atop the Bahamas for days, flattening most buildings there.
It's important for people to begin preparations now, Jones said, especially because this season may include a layer of added stress if the novel coronavirus pandemic is still widespread.